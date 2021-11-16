Walker takes cross-country state title

Contributed Report

Last spring, Ascension Catholic’s Chase Walker brought home two individual state championships. Now, he’s won another.

Competing at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Cross-Country Championships at Northwestern State’s Walter P. Ladet Track Complex in Natchitoches, Walker put forth another sensational performance.

He came close to winning a state title the past two years but fell just short. This time around, he wouldn’t be denied.

Walker won the Class 1A cross-country individual state title with a time of 16 minutes and 55.3 seconds.

In 2019, as a sophomore, Walker was the state runner-up. Last year, he finished third.

His strong performance on Monday also helped lead Ascension Catholic to a fourth-place team finish. They were only out-performed by champion Country Day, St. Martin’s Episcopal and Ouachita Christian.

Winning state championships is certainly nothing new for Walker. Back in the spring, he dominated at the state outdoor track & field meet at LSU.

Walker won the state title in the 800 with a time of two minutes and 4.12 seconds, and he brought home the 1,600 state championship with a time of four minutes and 40.50 seconds.

Walker was also the state runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 10 minutes and 24.90 seconds.

That superb performance helped Ascension Catholic finish the meet as the Class 1A state runner-up, only finishing behind champion Ouachita Christian.