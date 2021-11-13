Bulldogs and Tigers advance in playoffs

Four Ascension Parish football teams won first-round playoffs games. Two of those squads come from the city of Donaldsonville.

Both Ascension Catholic and Donaldsonville High went on the road Friday night for opening-round action, and both schools pulled out victories.

Ascension Catholic is the No. 9 seed in the Division-IV playoffs. The Bulldogs went 7-1 during the regular season and won their third straight District 7-1A championship.

They had to face eighth-seeded Central Catholic in round one, and they pulled out a 41-36 victory to advance to the state quarterfinals.

In the victory, quarterback Bryce Leonard and the Bulldog passing attack was nearly unstoppable. Leonard threw five touchdown passes.

One went to his twin brother, Brooks for 38 yards. The four others went to Calvin Delone, which included touchdown strikes of 60, 49 and 30 yards.

Bryce Leonard finished with 276 yards passing with five touchdowns. He also ran for 77 yards and an additional score.

Delone finished with 168 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

The victory gave head coach Chris Schexnayder his first-ever playoff victory.

The Bulldogs will now head into the state quarterfinals for a road matchup against top-seeded Ouachita Christian.

Ouachita went undefeated during the regular season and beat Cedar Creek, 35-7, in the opening round.

The Bulldogs are seeking their first trip to the state semifinals since 2018.

The Donaldsonville Tigers also went on the road and picked up a big first-round playoff win on Friday night.

Donaldsonville faced parish foe Patterson, who beat them, 32-26, during the regular season. This time around, it was all Tigers.

Donaldsonville struck right before the end of the first quarter. Treveyon Brown connected with Jamarcus Miller for a 66-yard touchdown. The Tigers converted the two-point try to take an 8-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Brown threw back-to-back eight-yard touchdown passes—one to Maliek Robertson and another to Miller. It gave the Tigers a 20-6 lead.

The Tiger defense then got involved.

Robert Kent ripped a ball away from a Patterson ball-carrier and sprinted 53 yards for a touchdown.

And Lawrence Forcell picked off a pass and returned it 99 yards for a score on the final play of the first half. That gave Donaldsonville a 34-14 halftime lead.

The Tigers scored twice more in the second half to close out the 48-14 blowout victory. Kent had a two-yard touchdown run, and Raiyen Oatis scored on a 53-yard punt return.

Donaldsonville will now host fifth-seeded Church Point in the second round of the playoffs.

Church Point went undefeated during the regular season and beat Marksville, 49-6, in the opening round. Church Point has given up just 26 points all season.