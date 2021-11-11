East Ascension earns first-round playoff win

Contributed Report

The Spartans have done it again. For the sixth straight season, they’ve won a first-round playoff game.

This time around, East Ascension went on the road and earned an impressive 42-26 victory over Southside.

The last time the Spartans dropped a first-round playoff game was back in 2015, when they were blasted by ninth-seeded John Ehret, 39-7.

The next season, Darnell Lee took over as head coach. The Spartans haven’t lost a first-round game since.

Heading into Thursday night’s postseason matchup, East Ascension was 5-3 and coming off of a tough 10-6 loss to archrival St. Amant in its regular-season finale.

It was the Spartans’ first loss to the Gators in four years. The defeat also prevented East Ascension from winning a share of the District 5-5A championship.

Additionally, it forced the Spartans to go on the road in the opening round of the playoffs as they dropped into the No. 17 spot of the Class 5A seedings.

East Ascension visited No. 16 Southside and jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Spartans led, 21-7, at the break.

The Sharks rallied in second half, scoring 12 points to cut the deficit to 21-19.

But from there, it was all East Ascension. The Spartans forced multiple turnovers in the fourth quarter and made Southside pay for them.

East Ascension outscored the Sharks, 21-7, to end the game, resulting in the 42-26 victory.

With the win, the Spartans will advance to the second round and most likely play top-seeded and undefeated Zachary. The Broncos will play No. 32 Slidell in the opening round.

Zachary is led by Eli Holstein, a four-star quarterback that’s committed to Texas A&M.

East Ascension and Zachary were supposed to play in the season opener, but that game was canceled due to Hurricane Ida.