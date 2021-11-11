Dutchtown’s season ends with quarterfinal loss

Contributed Report

The Dutchtown Lady Griffins’ superb 2021 season came to an end on Thursday afternoon, as the team fell in four sets in its quarterfinal matchup at the state tournament.

Dutchtown had one of its best regular seasons in program history.

The lady Griffins finished with an overall record of 30-7. That included an undefeated run in district play, which was a first for the program.

In going unblemished in league play, the Lady Griffins claimed their first outright district championship since 2004.

That awarded Dutchtown the fourth overall seed for the Division-I playoffs.

In the opening round, the Lady Griffins swept parish and district rival East Ascension. It was the third time this season that Dutchtown beat the Lady Spartans in three sets.

In round two, the Lady Griffins pulled off another impressive sweep, blanking 13th-seeded Ruston to advance to the state tournament for the fourth straight season.

This was Dutchtown’s first trip to the tournament in the Cajundome in Lafayette. The last three times the Lady Griffins reached the event, they played in the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

In Dutchtown’s quarterfinal matchup, it faced fifth-seeded Southside.

Southside picked up a 25-22 victory in the first set, but the Lady Griffins looked like they were on their way to evening the match in the second frame. They held a nine-point lead.

However, Southside surged back to collect another 25-22 victory.

Facing defeat, Dutchtown rallied to win the third set by a score of 25-20. But in the fourth, Southside closed things out with a razor-thin 25-23 win.

It was the second straight year that Dutchtown was eliminated in the quarterfinal round.

In the loss, senior Southeastern commit Alexis Logarbo led the Lady Griffins with 16 kills and 13 assists.

Dutchtown finished the season with an overall record of 32-8.