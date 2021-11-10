Parish soccer players to watch in 2021-22

The high-school soccer season is now just a week away, and many teams in the parish have championship aspirations.

Last year, five Ascension soccer clubs reached the playoffs, four won at least one postseason game and two reached the state quarterfinals.

Heading into the 2021-22 season, here are some of the parish soccer players to watch:

Riley Hicock (Dutchtown)

Dutchtown’s Riley Hicock heads into her sophomore season following a huge freshman campaign. She certainly wasn’t held back by her youth. Hicock was named the district’s Offensive MVP. She was one of the catalysts for a Lady Griffin team that took home a district championship.

Holden David (St. Amant)

One of St. Amant’s top returning senior leaders this season will be Holden David. David had a breakout season in 2020-21. He was named both first-team all district and first-team All Parish. The Gators will be counting on him to step up and do big things after losing top scorers Tyler Bridgewater and Ulrich Gaffney.

Hannah May (East Ascension)

Hannah May has been East Ascension’s starting goalkeeper since she was a freshman. She will head into her junior campaign as the top goalkeeper in the parish. Last season, May was named the Co-Defensive MVP in the district. She was also a first-team selection on the All-Parish squad. She will try to lead the Lady Spartans to the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Guillermo Ortega Lara (Ascension Christian)

Ascension Christian struggled as a team last season. The Lions missed out on the playoffs. But their struggles certainly weren’t because of Guillermo Ortega Lara. He had a huge junior season, earning himself first-team all-district and first-team All-Parish honors.

Nya Bridgewater (St. Amant)

St. Amant had plenty of weapons offensively last season, and perhaps its top weapon was Nya Bridgewater. With her speed and athleticism, it’s a tough task for any defender to keep her away from the goal. Bridgewater was a first-team all-district and All-Parish selection last season.

Ayden Rawashdeh (Dutchtown)

The Dutchtown boys had a memorable run last year as they finished as district runners-up and reached the state quarterfinals, where they lost a tight 2-1 contest to eventual champion Catholic. One of the top players on that team was Ayden Rawashdeh. He was named a first-team selection on both the all-district and All-Parish squads.

Tristen Gulczynski (Dutchtown)

The Dutchtown girls were very young last season, but those young players performed like seasoned upperclassmen. One of the Lady Griffins’ top stars was Tristen Gulczynski, a first-team all-district and All-Parish selection. She helped lead Dutchtown to the second round of the playoffs. This year, Gulcyznski and the Lady Griffins will have a new head coach in Jared Moss.

Brandon Hogan (East Ascension)

East Ascension had just two first-team all-district players last season, and one of them was Brandon Hogan. Hogan helped the Spartans reach the playoffs last year, but they fell in the first round. East Ascension is hoping to change that this season as they march into the year with new head coach Alex Edwards.

Sadie Bourgeois (St. Amant)

St. Amant will bring back a key senior leader this year with the return of Sadie Bourgeois. Bourgeois was a first-team all-district and All-Parish selection last season. As a junior, she helped lead the Lady Gators to a district runner-up finish and a trip to the second round of the playoffs.

Micah Cretini (St. Amant)

Micah Cretini had a huge freshman campaign for St. Amant in 2020-21. He earned both first-team all-district and first-team All-Parish honors. Cretini and the Gators took home a district championship and reached the state quarterfinals.