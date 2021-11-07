Lady Griffins are headed to the state tournament

The Dutchtown Lady Griffins have a special team in 2021, and they just accomplished a very special feat.

On Saturday, Dutchtown beat Ruston in three sets to punch its ticket to the state volleyball tournament for a fourth straight season.

It was just the latest shining accomplishment for the Lady Griffins in 2021.

Dutchtown went 30-7 during the regular season, which included the program’s first-ever undefeated run in district play. That netted the Lady Griffins their first outright district championship since 2004.

Dutchtown was awarded the No. 4 seed in the Division-I playoffs, the highest seeding of any parish team.

In the opening round, the Lady Griffins hosted district and parish rival East Ascension. The Lady Spartans were seeded 29th.

The fourth-seeded Lady Griffins became the second Ascension team to reach the second round of the playoffs, following Ascension Catholic.

For the third time this year, Dutchtown pulled off a three-set victory over the Lady Spartans. The two had played twice during the district schedule.

This time around, the Lady Griffins won by scores of 25-13, 25-7 and 25-14.

Dutchtown then advanced to the second round, where they hosted No. 13 Ruston on Saturday evening.

Ruston went 28-11 during the regular season and came into the playoffs as the 13th-seeded team. In the opening round, Ruston came up with a five-set victory over St. Amant, a team Dutchtown had beaten twice during the regular season.

In the first set against the Lady Bearcats, Dutchtown made it look easy, rolling to a 25-9 win.

In the second, the Lady Griffins held on to just a 10-8 lead, but they ended the frame on a 15-8 run that gave them the set, 25-16.

And in the third and final set, Dutchtown ran out to an 8-2 advantage. Even though Ruston fought back to get within three, the Lady Griffins finished off a 25-18 victory.

Senior Southeastern signee Alexis Logarbo had a huge match in the Dutchtown win. She had 22 kills, 14 assists and three digs.

Fellow senior Taylor Heeb was also impressive. She had 19 assists, 11 kills, 10 digs and five aces.

Also contributing for Dutchtown were Alexa Womack with 11 digs and two aces, Cadie Kusy with 10 digs and Brennan Coe with seven kills.

With the win, the Lady Griffins will now advance to the state tournament, which will be held in the Cajundome in Lafayette. All of Dutchtown’s prior trips to the tournament were held in the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

The Lady Griffins will face fifth-seeded Southside in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.

Southside went 17-6 during the regular season. In the playoffs, Southside swept Chalmette in the opening round and then were taken to five sets by Central in round two.

If Dutchtown pulls off the victory, the Lady Griffins will face either top-seeded Dominican or ninth-seeded Fontainebleau on Friday.

The Lady Griffins lost to Dominican in four sets back in September.

Dutchtown is seeking another trip to the state semifinals. The Lady Griffins last made it there in 2019.