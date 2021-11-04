Parish volleyball first-round playoff report

Three more parish volleyball teams were in first-round playoff action on Tuesday evening. One of those squads advanced, while the others were eliminated.

The fourth-seeded Dutchtown Lady Griffins became the second Ascension team to reach the second round of the playoffs.

The Lady Griffins faced parish and district foe East Ascension in the opening round at home on Tuesday. For the third time this year, Dutchtown pulled off a three-set victory. This time around, the Lady Griffins won by scores of 25-13, 25-7 and 25-14.

The loss ended the Lady Spartans’ season. East Ascension had a very nice bounce-back year.

The Lady Spartans won just one match last year and missed the playoffs. In 2021, East Ascension went 20-24 and returned to the postseason.

Dutchtown will now advance to the second round, where they’ll host No. 13 Ruston on Saturday evening. The Lady Griffins are seeking a fourth straight trip to the state tournament.

Ruston is 29-11 and coming off of a first-round victory over St. Amant.

The Lady Gators’ had their season ended in the first round, but they did not go quietly. On the road, St. Amant forced Ruston into a thrilling five-set affair.

The Lady Gators actually took a 2-1 lead, but Ruston fought off elimination with a 25-23 win in the fourth set. The Lady Bearcats then took the match with a 17-15 win in the deciding fifth set.

St. Amant ends the year with an overall record of 16-21.

This is the first time the Lady Gators haven’t reached the second round of the playoffs since 2008.

Besides Dutchtown, the other team in the parish that is still alive is Ascension Catholic.

The Lady Bulldogs will face No. 8 Highland Baptist on the road on Thursday night. Highland Baptist went 19-21 during the regular season and swept False River in the opening round of the playoffs.

If Ascension Catholic wins, the Lady Bulldogs will reach the state tournament for a third straight season.