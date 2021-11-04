St. Amant softball standout commits to ACC school

On Tuesday, one of the most heralded softball players in the area announced where she plans to continue her playing career once she graduates high school.

St. Amant pitcher Addison Jackson may be just a junior, but she’s already being courted by big-time softball programs across the country, and now she knows which one she’ll represent in the future.

Jackson has officially made her verbal commitment to Boston College. She made the announcement on Twitter.

Jackson also included a message. She began, “This has been an amazing journey, and it is far from over. I just want to start by saying that I couldn’t be more excited to call myself an Eagle. I have decided to continue my athletic and academic career at Boston College University. Words can’t explain how grateful I am to have this opportunity to play in the ACC. I want to ultimately thank Coach Bob Turner for everything he has done for me and how amazing he has been throughout this process.”

After thanking her family, Jackson went on to thank the many coaches who have helped her reach her potential throughout her young athletic career.

“I also want to thank Coach Dustin Bagwell, Mike Babin, Amy Pitre, Alex Ibarra, Brent McCarthy and all the coaches that have influenced me in one way or another and for helping me grow into the best person and softball player that I can be,” Jackson said. “I’m so grateful for Coach Liv, Coach K and Coach Lexi for believing in me and giving me this awesome opportunity, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds as a part of such an amazing program.”

Over the last two seasons, Jackson has been one of the brightest young talents in the state.

She became a starter for Class 5A defending state champion St. Amant as a freshman.

As the Lady Gators’ second-baseman, Jackson was off to a huge start to her career, but her freshman campaign was cut short when the softball season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Jackson and St. Amant were a perfect 13-0 prior to the shutdown.

With the graduation of All-State pitcher Alyssa Romano, the Lady Gators needed a new ace in the circle last season. They found one in Jackson.

The sophomore made the move from second base to pitcher and immediately became one of the best in the area.

She piled up 253 strikeouts. But she was also a terror for opposing pitchers. From the plate, Jackson hit .476 with 15 home runs.

St. Amant went 23-2 during the regular season and captured another District 5-5A championship.

The Lady Gators outscored their first two opponents in the playoffs by a combined margin of 27-0 to reach the state quarterfinals. Unfortunately for St. Amant, its journey to repeat as state champions ended there with an upset loss against Pineville.

For her play throughout the season, Jackson was named the District 5-5A Co-MVP, along with teammate Julia Kramer. She was also named the Ascension Parish Pitcher of the Year.

Jackson earned both All-Metro and All-State honors as well.

Boston College is led by head coach Amy Kvilhaug and assistant coaches Olivia Watkins, Lexi Robles and Robin Landrith.