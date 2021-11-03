Parish volleyball first-round playoff report

The LHSAA volleyball playoffs officially began on Tuesday evening.

Two parish schools were in action. One of those schools advanced to the second round, while the other was eliminated.

Ascension Catholic pulled off a sweep of No. 24 Houma Christian. The Lady Bulldogs won by scores of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-21.

With the victory, Ascension Catholic advances to the second round of the playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to eighth-seeded Highland Baptist on Thursday evening.

Highland Baptist went 19-21 during the regular season and swept False River in the opening round of the playoffs.

Ascension Catholic is the No. 9 seed in Division V. The Lady Bulldogs won their fourth straight district championship this season. They went undefeated in league play.

Ascension Christian was eliminated on Tuesday after a three-set road loss against No. 15 St. John. The Lady Lions lost by scores of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-8.

Ascension Christian’s season ends with a final record of 8-13.

On Wednesday evening, Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant will all begin their playoff journeys.

Fourth-seeded Dutchtown will host district and parish rival East Ascension. The Lady Spartans are seeded 29th.

Dutchtown won its first outright district title since 2004.

East Ascension has made its return to the playoffs, after missing out on the postseason last year. The Lady Spartans won just one match in 2020. But this season, East Ascension upped its win total to 20.

The Lady Spartans and Lady Griffins played twice during the regular season. Dutchtown won both matches in three sets.

The winner of this matchup could face parish rival St. Amant in the second round.

The Lady Gators made the Division-I playoffs as the No. 20 seed.

St. Amant finished the regular season with a 16-20 record. The Lady Gators were the district runners-up.

They’ll visit No. 13 Ruston tonight, who finished 29-11 during the regular season.