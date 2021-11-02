Dutchtown has new coach, same goal in 2021-22

With the high-school soccer season now less than two weeks away, the Dutchtown Lady Griffins have their eyes set on another district championship and beyond that, the program’s first-ever state title.

Things will be different for Dutchtown this season. Most of the faces on the field will remain the same, but there’s been a change on the sideline.

The Lady Griffin soccer program will enter the year with a new head coach for the first time in nearly two decades.

Over the summer, Dutchtown and longtime girl’s soccer coach Anant Vyas parted ways after 19 seasons.

The program was consistently good under Vyas. The Lady Griffins made the playoffs every year during his tenure. This included seven trips to the state quarterfinals and two trips to the semifinals.

To replace Vyas, the school hired Jared Moss.

This will be Moss’ first high-school head-coaching job, but it will not be his first time leading a team.

Moss currently coaches 2009B and 2010B competitive teams at Ascension Flight. He’s been the president of the Ascension Flight Soccer Club since 2013.

For the past three years, Moss has been an assistant coach for the Dutchtown boy’s soccer team.

Moss takes over a Lady Griffin squad that had a ton of success last season, despite the roster being filled with youth.

Dutchtown had just two seniors on the team. Still, they went 17-4, won a district championship and reached the second round of the playoffs.

This year, the Lady Griffins will be looking to get over the hump and contend for a state title.

Dutchtown only lost two starters from last season—although, both players were all-district performers.

The Lady Griffins will be without Elizabeth Kennison and goalkeeper Alexi Odland. Replacing Odland will be senior Vivian Moody, who was injured last season.

In all, Dutchtown will bring back nine starters.

Riley Hicock is one of the players that will return. Hicock was the district’s Offensive MVP last season as a freshman.

But Hicock wasn’t the only all-district performer for Dutchtown last season.

Other all-district selections included Carrigan Hookfin, Tristan Gulczynski, Mya Tilley, Riley Cangelosi, Lillian Moss, Colette Smith, Londyn Naden and Rylie Gueho.

Last season, Dutchtown was young and lacked upperclassmen. That will not be the case this year for the Lady Griffins. This season’s squad will be loaded with juniors and seniors.

Moss said that he’s looking for juniors Arleigh Hines, Lillian Moss and Gulczynski to emerge as new leaders.

“We also have 10 seniors, and we are expecting for seniors Emma Lambert, Jaida Johnson, Riley Cangelosi and Rylie Gueho to have a big impact on the field,” Moss said.

Moss and Dutchtown are looking to win big in 2021-22, but it’s about more than just wins and losses for Moss.

When he was first hired, he said: “My coaching philosophy has always been about two words: attitude and effort. If the players and coaches can bring the proper attitude and effort to each training session, then the game will take care of itself. At the end of the day, it’s about using soccer to teach the players about life and help them be successful on and off of the field.”

Dutchtown’s season will officially begin with a road game against St. Joseph’s Academy (a state semifinalist last year) on Nov. 16.