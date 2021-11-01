Parish volleyball teams make playoff field

The LHSAA released its volleyball playoff brackets on Monday afternoon, and five of the six teams in the parish made the postseason field.

The highest-seeded volleyball squad in Ascension is Dutchtown. The Lady Griffins are the No. 4 seed in the Division-I bracket.

Dutchtown went 30-7 during the regular season, which included the program’s first-ever undefeated run in district play. That netted the Lady Griffins their first outright district championship since 2004.

Dutchtown will host district and parish rival East Ascension in the opening round. The Lady Spartans are seeded 29th.

East Ascension has made its return to the playoffs, after missing out on the postseason last year. The Lady Spartans won just one match in 2020. But this season, East Ascension upped its win total to 20.

The Lady Spartans and Lady Griffins played twice during the regular season. Dutchtown won both matches in three sets.

The winner of this matchup could face parish rival St. Amant in the second round.

The Lady Gators made the Division-I playoffs as the No. 20 seed under first-year head coach Chandra Ewen.

St. Amant finished the regular season with a 16-20 record. The Lady Gators were the district runners-up.

In the opening round, they’ll visit No. 13 Ruston, who finished 29-11 during the regular season.

In Division-V, Ascension Catholic made the playoff field as the No. 9 seed.

The Lady Bulldogs are fresh off of winning their fourth straight district championship. Ascension Catholic went undefeated in league play.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the regular season with a record of 14-16.

They’ll face No. 24 Houma Christian in the opening round. Houma Christian went just 6-18 during the regular season.

If Ascension Catholic wins, it will face the winner of the matchup between No. 8 Highland Baptist and No. 25 False River in the second round.

Also, Ascension Christian made the Division-V playoffs as the No. 18 seed. The Lady Lions finished the regular season with an 8-12 record.

Ascension Christian will face a district foe in 15th-seeded St. John in the opening round. The Lady Lions played St. John twice during the regular season. Both meetings ended in three-set losses for Ascension Christian.

If the Lady Lions can pull off the upset, they’ll face the winner of a matchup between No. 2 Westminster Christian and No. 31 Covenant Christian in the second round.