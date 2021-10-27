Dutchtown sweeps EA to finish undefeated in district

The Dutchtown volleyball team has had a special season in 2021, and the Lady Griffins just kept reaching milestones on Tuesday night.

Playing at home, Dutchtown swept parish foe East Ascension. That victory accomplished something that the program had never accomplished in its history.

The win completed an undefeated run in district play for the Lady Griffins.

“I’m so proud of them. In my 17 years here, I don’t think we’ve ever finished undefeated in district,” Dutchtown head coach Patrick Ricks said. “This is also the first time we’ve won the district by ourselves since 2004, so that’s a big deal for us. We’ve shared the district championship a few times over the years, but this is the first time we’ve won it by ourselves, so I’m really proud of them. I think we’re in a good place heading forward.”

But East Ascension came prepared. The Lady Spartans ran out to a 3-1 lead in the opening set.

Dutchtown then went on a 6-1 run that was aided by a kill by Taylor Heeb. That gave the Lady Griffins a 7-4 lead, and they never relinquished it.

Heeb scored Dutchtown’s 23rd and 24th points. East Ascension’s Lexie Bourque served up an ace to keep the Lady Spartans alive at 24-19.

However, an East Ascension service error gave Dutchtown the first set.

In the second set, the Lady Spartans again took an early lead at 2-0, but Dutchtown went on a 6-0 run to take a lead that never faltered. It was a set the Lady Griffins dominated.

Leading the charge was Southeastern commit Alexis Logarbo. She had a kill that put Dutchtown ahead, 10-5.

And she was absolutely dominant at the end of the frame. Logarbo came up with four straight kills to close out the set.

After falling behind 2-0, Dutchtown outscored East Ascension, 25-7, for the rest of the set.

The third frame followed a similar formula. The Lady Spartans took an early 6-3 advantage.

But Kendall Davis scored to tie it for Dutchtown, and a kill by Cadie Kusy gave them a 15-10 lead.

The Lady Griffins stretched their advantage to 23-12, before East Ascension made a run. A kill by Melinna Carrero helped spark a 6-0 rally that cut the deficit to 23-18.

But after a score by Heeb and a Lady Spartan error, Dutchtown closed out the set and the match.

Dutchtown completed a sweep, despite trailing at the beginning of all three sets.

“That’s kind of been our thing over the last couple of weeks,” Ricks said. “We go down 2-0, 8-1—whatever the case may be. But we find a way to get refocused and take care of business. I’m really proud of them for that. They’ve been really resilient. Thankfully, we haven’t had to face a whole lot of adversity this year, but the few times that they have been down, they’ve bounced back. They’ve done a really good job with that.”

In just three sets of work, Logarbo had a match-high 25 kills, along with 14 assists. Heeb had 20 assists and nine kills.

Alexa Womack led the Lady Griffins in digs with 12, and Kusy had eight digs and eight kills.

It was the fifth straight loss for East Ascension, while the victory was the sixth straight for Dutchtown. It improved the Lady Griffins’ record to 26-6.