EA football awarded forfeit victory

Contributed Report

East Ascension’s football team received good news this week.

It was announced that the LHSAA has ruled that Brother Martin will be forced to forfeit its first five victories of the season. One of those wins came against East Ascension back on Sept. 16.

The Crusaders were off to a 6-0 start. Now, their record plummets to 1-5.

The LHSAA determined that two of Brother Martin’s players were academically ineligible. This was due to the misinterpretation of an academic-eligibility rule.

The first player ruled to be ineligible was discovered when the LHSAA sent a member of its compliance staff to the school to check rosters and make sure athletes were registered properly.

Later, the school self-reported another case. That player was also found to be academically ineligible by the LHSAA.

Brother Martin had its first game canceled due to Hurricane Ida. The Crusaders then played East Ascension at Dutchtown High on Sept. 16 for their opener.

The Spartans were ahead for most of the matchup. They were clinging to a late lead, but Brother Martin scored on a fourth-and-goal at the East Ascension 1-yard line with less than a minute remaining in the game.

Brother Martin ended up holding on for an 8-7 victory.

In the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association poll that was released before Brother Martin was forced to forfeit its five wins, the Crusaders were ranked third in Class 5A.

With the LHSAA’s ruling, East Ascension’s record has now improved to 4-2 overall. The Spartans’ only losses have come against Scotlandville and top-ranked Catholic.