Parish football week-seven power rankings

It was a critical week for parish football teams this week as five of the six squads played big district contests.

Three of those area teams came away with league victories, including one school claiming a win in a heated parish rivalry game.

After the seventh week of action, here are the Weekly Citizen’s Ascension Parish high-school football power rankings for week seven.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

1. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 2)

The Bulldogs have fought their way into the top spot in the parish. They dropped to fourth a month ago, after getting upset by Vermillion Catholic, but they’ve been steadily improving ever since. Ascension Catholic has now won three straight. The Bulldogs saved their most impressive win for last Friday night as they went on the road and beat St. Michael, a 3-2 squad from Class 4A.

2. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

The Gators dropped one spot in the power rankings this week. St. Amant lost its first game of the season last Thursday night, losing a wild 48-41 shootout against Purdue commit Rickie Collins and Woodlawn. As much as the defense struggled, Cole Poirrier and the St. Amant offense was still very impressive.

3. East Ascension (Last Week: 5)

East Ascension has been stuck in the No. 5 spot in the power rankings for most of the season, but they made a big jump this week. The Spartans had arguably the most impressive victory of any parish team as they cruised past a good Dutchtown squad, 35-20. The Spartans may be just 2-3, but those three losses came against Scotlandville, Brother Martin and Catholic. No team in the parish has played a tougher schedule than East Ascension.

4. Dutchtown (Last Week: 3)

Dutchtown spent two weeks in the top spot of the power rankings, but now they’ve fallen to No. 4. The Griffins looked very impressive as they won their first four games, but they’ve now lost back-to-back contests. Both defeats have come in district matchups, and both have been by double digits. The Griffins will most likely get back on track this week as they face a winless McKinley squad.

5. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 4)

Another team that has continued to fall in the parish power rankings is Donaldsonville. It wasn’t that long ago when the Tigers were ranked second as they surged to a 4-0 start to the season. However, since then, Donaldsonville has dropped back-to-back district games. The Tigers were blanked by E.D. White, 41-0, two weeks ago. Last week, they lost a close game to archrival St. James.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

The losing streak has ended for Ascension Christian. After dropping three straight, the Lions picked up their second win of the season last Friday night. Ascension Christian earned a 28-14 district victory over St. John. That improved the Lions’ record to 2-4 overall.