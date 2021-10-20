Lady Griffins earn big district win over St. Amant

Dutchtown came one step closer to capturing the District 4 championship last night as it swept rival St. Amant for the second time this season.

Though the match was won in three sets, it didn’t come easy for the Lady Griffins. The Lady Gators fought hard and scored at least 20 points in all three frames.

But it seemed like every time Dutchtown needed a big kill, senior Southeastern commit Alexis Logarbo provided it for her team.

“It was a big match. St. Amant’s never going to quit, especially when they’re playing us,” Lady Griffin head coach Patrick Ricks said. “I just told the girls to keep fighting. We kind of struggled with our blocking tonight, but they picked it up for the last few points of the set, so I was proud of that.”

The Lady Gators got off to a great start. They led, 11-6, in the first set.

But then St. Amant got sloppy. A string of errors allowed Dutchtown to go on an 8-2 run that gave them a 14-13 lead.

Later, Logarbo came up with a big kill that extended the Lady Griffin advantage to 23-18. A kill by Cadie Kusy then won Dutchtown the set by a score of 25-20.

The Lady Griffins continued to roll in the second set. A kill by Logarbo gave them an 8-3 lead.

From there, Dutchtown led for the remainder of the frame, but St. Amant made things interesting late. A kill by Amaya Evans cut the deficit to 24-20. However, a big spike by Kendall Davis gave the Lady Griffins a 25-21 victory.

St. Amant jumped out to a 10-9 lead to begin the third set. From then on, both teams went back and forth.

The Lady Gators were able to gain a little separation late. A kill by Evans gave them a 20-16 advantage. She later produced another kill that put them ahead, 23-20—just two points away from forcing a fourth set.

Logarbo provided a big kill that tied things up at 23-23. Later, Ja’Lynn Davenport’s kill put St. Amant at a 25-24 set point.

But Dutchtown refused to lose. The Lady Griffins fought off defeat and extended the set.

Finally, Morgan McMillan came up with a big kill that sealed a 27-25 set victory, which gave Dutchtown the match.

“I thought that controlling the ball was key tonight—that and keeping St. Amant off of the net,” Ricks said. “They have three or four good hitters on a good day. I felt that we did a good job of keeping them off of the net so they couldn’t put the ball down, except when [Amaya Evans] got hot there in the last set.”

Evans led St. Amant with 11 kills. Davenport had six kills and three blocks, and Jessica Jones had 13 assists, five kills and eight digs.

The loss was the fifth straight by St. Amant. The Lady Gators fell to 12-17 overall.

Logarbo had a huge effort as she piled up 18 kills and 10 assists. Taylor Heeb led the match with 20 assists. Kusy had 10 digs and five kills.

It was the third straight victory for Dutchtown. Most importantly, the win improved them to a perfect 5-0 in district play.

The Lady Griffins now have a two-game lead in league play, with only three district contests remaining.

But Coach Ricks still thinks his team can get better.

“I’d like to see more consistency,” Ricks said. “We had a stretch there last week where we weren’t very consistent. We weren’t passing very well, our defense wasn’t very good and we were making a lot of errors. I felt like we cleaned that up last weekend and tonight. So, hopefully, we can keep that up.”