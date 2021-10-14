Parish football week-six power rankings

For the first time since week three, all parish teams were in action last week, but it didn’t go so well. Only two of the six area schools came away with victories.

Most of those losses came in district openers. Dutchtown, Donaldsonville and East Ascension all went 0-1 in league play. As a result, the rankings for this week saw huge changes.

After the sixth week of action, here are the Weekly Citizen’s Ascension Parish high-school football power rankings for week six.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

St. Amant is the new team atop the parish power rankings. The Gators have made quite the climb as the season progressed. In the preseason, they were ranked fifth, and now, they’re in the top spot. St. Amant blew away McKinley, 59-6, in its District 5-5A opener to improve to a perfect 5-0. That makes St. Amant the only undefeated team left in Ascension Parish. The Gators have won all five games by at least 13 points.

2. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 4)

Another team to make a big jump this week was Ascension Catholic. The Bulldogs were ranked atop the power rankings in the preseason, but after a loss to Vermillion Catholic two weeks ago, they dropped to fourth. Ascension Catholic beat Thrive Academy by forfeit in week five, and in week six, the Bulldogs trounced White Caste in their district opener, 43-22. This improved Ascension Catholic to 3-1 overall.

3. Dutchtown (Last Week: 1)

Dutchtown spent two weeks at the top of the power rankings, but after the Griffins suffered their first loss of the season, they’ve now dropped to third. Dutchtown went on the road last week for its District 5-5A opener against Woodlawn. The Panthers came away with a 27-14 victory. It was the second straight year that Woodlawn took down the Griffins. Dutchtown now stands at 4-1 overall.

4. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 2)

Another team that took a big fall in the power rankings this week was Donaldsonville. The Tigers were ranked second last week after a dominating 4-0 start to the season. But Donaldsonville came back down to Earth last week. The Tigers went on the road for their District 9-3A opener against E.D. White, and they were blasted, 41-0.

5. East Ascension (Last Week: 5)

East Ascension has been a mainstay in the No. 5 spot of the power rankings lately. The Spartans remained there this week. East Ascension won its first game of the season in week five, crushing Walker on the road, 48-28. However, the Spartans fell to 1-3 overall last week as they went on the road to face top-ranked Catholic in the district opener. The Bears rolled, 48-29.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Christian dropped its third straight game last Friday night. The Lions team was the only squad in the parish not to open district play. They went on the road and dropped a 27-26 contest to Central Private. That razor-thin defeat dropped Ascension Christian’s record to 1-4.