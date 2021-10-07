Parish volleyball squads pick up big wins

This week, many parish volleyball squads earned key victories, but Ascension Catholic may have picked up the biggest win of all.

On Monday night, the ninth-ranked Lady Bulldogs pulled off a thrilling five-set victory at home against sixth-ranked Central Catholic.

Ascension Catholic lost the first set, 23-25. Later, the Lady Bulldogs were down, 2-1. But they put together a furious rally and took the match after winning the fourth and fifth sets by scores of 25-21 and 15-10.

“I have a very young team. Sometimes we put things in our heads before the game even starts,” Ascension Catholic head coach Janelle Leonard said. “We lost to Central Catholic before in a tournament; we lost to them in a scrimmage. So, when you have a young team, you have to make them believe that they can beat anyone. It was just about making them realize that we can be just as good if we want to be.”

Coach Leonard said that she liked the way her team put things together at the end.

“We’ve been struggling to finish matches and games. We’ve been getting ahead and letting teams come back. But this teaches them how to finish. I’m proud of them,” Leonard said.

The next night, the Lady Bulldogs stepped up in classification to face Division-III St. Michael. Ascension Catholic lost in five sets.

Katelyn Brooks had 10 kills and four blocks, while Allie Griffin added nine kills. Emmie Lambert led the team in digs with 28, and Karlie Chaney led the squad in assists with 22.

Ascension Catholic bounced back on Wednesday night with a straight-sets district win over White Castle to improve to 10-14.

Their parish and district foe, Ascension Christian had won three straight matches, but that hot streak came to a close on Wednesday night as the Lady Lions were swept by St. John on the road.

The district defeat dropped their overall record to 5-4.

Ascension Christian will visit White Castle on Wednesday.

Dutchtown continued to roll. The Lady Griffins picked up a straight-sets win over Assumption on Monday.

Alexis Logarbo had 12 kills, 11 digs and eight assists, and Taylor Heeb added 12 assists and six kills.

Cadie Kusy contributed nine digs, and Kendall Davis chipped in with seven kills.

The next day, Dutchtown swept Live Oak for a district win that improved its record to 18-4.

East Ascension lost a tough four-set match to Baton Rouge on Saturday. However, the Lady Spartans picked up two straight victories to even their record at 11-11.

On Tuesday, East Ascension earned a district win in a five-set match against Walker. On Wednesday night, the Lady Spartans swept Catholic of Pointe Coupee.