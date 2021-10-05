Parish football week-five power rankings

Five of the six parish team were in action last week, and all but one of those squads brought home victories.

And not only were most of the parish teams victorious last week, but they were dominant. Three of the four area squads that won games did so by at least 20 points.

But the rankings for this week didn’t see much change.

After the fifth week of action, here are the Weekly Citizen’s Ascension Parish high-school football power rankings for week five.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

1. Dutchtown (Last Week: 1)

The Dutchtown Griffins will hold on to the top spot in the ranking for the second straight week. Dutchtown was able to go on the road and win a wild 42-33 contest against a 3-1 Ouachita Parish team. Dylan Sampson was once again doing Dylan Sampson things as he rushed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns. The victory improved the Griffins to a perfect 4-0. They have won all four games by at least nine points.

2. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 2)

Donaldsonville again proved that its one of the top teams in the parish. The Tigers remained in the No. 2 spot as they went on the road and belted a Kentwood squad, 40-6. This improved Donaldsonville’s record to a perfect 4-0 for the first time since 2017. The Tigers have now scored at least 40 points in all four of their outings this season.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

St. Amant continued to cruise last week. The Gators were finally able to eliminate the turnovers and look sharp on offense against Helen Cox. St. Amant won in blowout fashion once again as it crushed the Cougars, 48-12. Like both Dutchtown and Donaldsonville, St. Amant improved to 4-0. All of the Gators’ victories have come by at least 13 points.

4. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 4)

Ascension Catholic continues to have tough luck. After an upset loss to Vermillion Catholic in week four, the Bulldogs were chomping at the bit to get back on the field for a bounce-back victory, but that didn’t happen. Week-five opponent Thrive Academy had to forfeit the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak. So, Ascension Catholic won, despite not taking the field. That improved its record to 2-1.

5. East Ascension (Last Week: 5)

After a month, East Ascension was finally able to earn its first victory in week five. The Spartans had been out of action for two weeks. They had an open date in week four, and they were unable to find an opponent to schedule. They returned to the field last Thursday night and looked impressive as they trounced Walker on the road, 48-28. East Ascension is now 1-2.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Christian dropped its second straight game last Friday night. The Lions hosted St. Martin’s Episcopal and lost a 49-32 contest. This came after a 42-21 defeat against Westminster Academy in week four. Those two losses dropped Ascension Christian’s record to 1-3 overall.