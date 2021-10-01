Spartans crush Walker to earn first victory

Contributed Report

More than a month into the season, East Ascension is finally in the win column.

The Spartans made it look easy on the road against Walker on Thursday night. East Ascension’s offense was prolific in the first half as it exploded out to a 35-14 lead at the break.

From there, the Spartans cruised to a 48-28 victory over the Wildcats.

This was only the third game East Ascension has played all season. The Spartans’ first game was canceled due to Hurricane Ida. After losing back-to-back contests in week two and three, East Ascension had an open date and couldn’t find an opponent to schedule for week four.

So, after a two-week layoff, the Spartans were back on the field against Walker, and they showed no signs of rust.

In the first quarter, they took the opening lead as linebacker Rionte Jones lined up in the backfield, took a handoff and powered his way into the end zone for a score.

Up 14-7 late in the opening period, East Ascension took over at the Walker 38 after the Wildcats were forced to punt from their own end zone.

It didn’t take long for quarterback Troy Dunn to hit Allen Starks for a 29-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.

The next time the Spartans got the ball, Walter Samuel broke loose on a 48-yard run. Then Dunn hit Jacorey Mitchell for a 24-yard score to make it 28-7.

Late in the third quarter, East Ascension put the game out of reach when Samuel scored on a 34-yard run to make it 42-21.

Samuel finished with 17 carries for 198 yards and score. Jacorey Johnson added two touchdowns on the ground. It all added up to a 308-yard rushing performance by the Spartans.

East Ascension’s record improved to 1-2 overall.

Next Friday night, the Spartans will hit the road to face top-ranked and undefeated Catholic in the District 5-5A opener.