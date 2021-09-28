Wire on track to return from injury this Saturday

After being out for the last month, a former parish product may be getting back on the field this weekend.

At his Monday press conference, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the Tigers’ starting left tackle and East Ascension alum Cam Wire is on track to return for this Saturday night’s home matchup against Auburn.

Wire has missed the last three games with a knee injury. He sustained that injury during the season opener against UCLA.

It was a disappointing beginning to the year for Wire. He had finally earned the opportunity to be LSU’s full-time starter at left tackle after being a part of the program for four years.

Wire was a highly-recruited prospect coming out of East Ascension. The 6-foot-6 standout was a two-sport star with the Spartans, excelling in both football and basketball.

He was named a four-star recruit, and 247Sports projected him as the 15th-best prospect in the state and the 31st-best offensive tackle in the country.

Wire received scholarship offers from a laundry list of top football programs in the country that included LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Florida State.

He eventually signed with LSU and redshirted his first year in Baton Rouge.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Wire didn’t make any starts, but he did play in six games of LSU’s magical national championship run.

Last season, he served as backup to starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal. However, due to injuries and a three-game suspension for Rosenthal, Wire ended up starting five of LSU’s 10 games in 2020.

Wire played in nine games overall, and he showed his tremendous versatility by starting one of the contests at guard.

Now as a redshirt junior in 2021, Wire was thought to be Rosenthal’s backup at left tackle once again, but Rosenthal left LSU during the offseason.

Rosenthal was facing a significant suspension due to a violation of team rules. Instead, he decided to enter the transfer portal. Rosenthal eventually landed at Kentucky, a team LSU will play next week.

With Rosenthal gone, Wire stepped up and earned the starting job for the season opener.

Over the summer, Wire said that he was excited to represent Ascension Parish on such a grand stage.

“I have a lot of love for my high school,” Wire said. “I represent them all of the time, even when I’m here. Representing EA and the people back home means a lot to me, because they love me a lot down there, too. And I have the same love for them.”

Unfortunately, Wire injured his knee in the first half of the opener against UCLA. He has been out since.

At the end of last week, he was finally able to return to practice. He dressed out for last Saturday’s game against Mississippi State, but he didn’t play.

True freshman Garrett Dellinger started at left tackle against the Bulldogs, but he struggled. Other players who have played left tackle since Wire’s injury are Xavier Hill, Charles Turner and Anthony Bradford.

Coach Orgeron said that the LSU offensive line “hasn’t gelled together like we wanted. Those guys are trying, it seems like one day we have this guy in, and one day we have that guy in.”

Orgeron said that he is hoping Wire can play this Saturday and he and the rest of the offensive line can stay healthy and finally see some continuity.