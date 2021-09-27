Parish football week-four power rankings

For the first time this season, all Ascension Parish football teams were in action in week three, but that wasn’t the case in week four. East Ascension wasn’t able to schedule an opponent in its bye week.

Of the five other parish teams that played last week, three of them came away with victories.

After the fourth week of action, here are the Weekly Citizen’s Ascension Parish high-school football power rankings for week four.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

1. Dutchtown (Last Week: 2)

There is a new No. 1 team in the parish power rankings. With Ascension Catholic getting upset last week, the Griffins now slide into the top spot for the first time this season. Dutchtown rolled to a 3-0 start on Friday night. The Griffins blanked Sci Academy, 42-0. The Griffins have been very impressive this season. They’ve won their first three games by a combined margin of 117-22.

2. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 3)

Donaldsonville moves up another spot in the parish power rankings this week. Like Dutchtown, the Tigers have cruised to a 3-0 start, and they have been very impressive in doing so. Last week, they crushed Thrive Academy, 54-0. So far, in Donaldsonville’s three wins, the Tigers have outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 140-24.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 4)

Another team on the move up this week was St. Amant. The Gators improved to 3-0 for the year after another easy victory. Last week, they trounced Opelousas by a score of 39-8. St. Amant’s opening-night win over Walker is looking more and more impressive. Since the loss, the Wildcats have beaten Mandeville and Bastrop by a combined margin of 116-40.

4. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 1)

Ascension Catholic took quite a tumble this week. It wasn’t because they looked bad; it was more about the teams ahead of them remaining undefeated and looking very impressive in doing so. The Bulldogs dropped a close 28-20 contest on the road against 11th-ranked Vermillion Catholic. The Eagles reached the Division-IV semifinals in 2020.

5. East Ascension (Last Week: 5)

East Ascension stayed put in the fifth spot again this week. Unfortunately for the Spartans, they couldn’t find an opponent last week. East Ascension had an open date, but head coach Darnell Lee wanted to schedule a game due to the Spartans’ opener being canceled. But East Ascension simply couldn’t find an opponent. So, East Ascension remains winless after the first month of the season.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Christian dropped under .500 this week. The Lions fought hard against undefeated Westminster Christian. Ascension Christian actually held a 14-7 lead early in the third quarter, but the Crusaders went on a devastating 35-0 run that put the game out of reach. The Lions eventually lost, 42-21, to fall to 1-2 for the year