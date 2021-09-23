Parish volleyball teams dealt tough losses

The volleyball season continued to progress for Ascension Parish teams this week.

In Division IV, Ascension Catholic was able to notch consecutive victories, but the other four area teams faced their share of adversity. They each suffered tough losses.

The Ascension Catholic Lady Bulldogs were able to get back on track with a district-opening victory over White Castle. Ascension Catholic rolled to a sweep by scores of 25-4, 25-6 and 25-6.

The Lady Bulldogs followed it up with another victory over parish and district rival Ascension Christian, 3-0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-14). That win improved their overall record to 5-5.

Next week, Ascension Catholic will host St. John in a key district clash on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Lady Bulldogs will visit Assumption.

The Lady Lions’ loss to Ascension Catholic was their second straight defeat. In their previous contest, they were swept by St. John by scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-18.

Ascension Christian now sits at 2-2 overall.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to visit St. James next Tuesday and West St. John on Thursday.

In Division I, the best team in the parish so far has been Dutchtown, but the Lady Griffins did suffer through a tough loss recently as they were defeated by Dunham in four sets by scores of 25-15, 22-25, 15-25 and 19-25.

In the loss, Taylor Heeb collected 13 assists, 11 digs and 10 kills, while Alexis Logarbo piled up 14 assists, 10 digs and seven kills.

It was Dutchtown’s second straight loss. However, the Lady Griffins did bounce back and sweep Lutcher on Wednesday night to improve their overall record to 10-4.

Next week, Dutchtown will host Parkview Baptist on Tuesday, and they’ll visit parish and district rival St. Amant on Wednesday.

East Ascension got off to a great start, but they’ve struggled since. The Lady Spartans lost in four sets to Central. It was their third straight defeat.

Katie Frank had seven kills, four aces and two blocks. Lexie Bourque led the team in digs with 13, while Melinna Carrero led the squad in assists with 22. She added six digs.

The loss dropped East Ascension’s record to 4-5.

Next week, the Lady Spartans will host Live Oak on Tuesday. They’ll then visit Riverside Academy on Wednesday, Episcopal on Thursday and Baton Rouge on Saturday.

St. Amant also went through a rough patch. The Lady Gators dropped a five-set affair against Assumption. That was their fifth straight loss, dragging their overall record down to just 3-7.

Next week, the Lady Gators will host Walker on Tuesday, and they’ll have their big parish clash against Dutchtown on Wednesday.