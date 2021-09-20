Dutchtown rolls to another blowout victory

Dutchtown vs. Covington has become quite the early-season, non-district rivalry.

The two teams have met every season since 2017. And in those previous four matchups, three went down to the final series of the game, and one of the contests had to be decided in overtime.

But extra time wasn’t needed to decide things last Friday night.

There was no drama and no late-game heroics. What was a close game at halftime quickly turned into a blowout that went in the homestanding Griffins’ favor.

Fueled by another dominant outing on the ground by Tennessee commit Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown rolled to a 37-15 victory.

The Griffins came into the contest riding high after an impressive 38-7 win over Evangel Christian in the season opener.

But Dutchtown’s offense stalled at the start of its week-three matchup against Covington. The two teams were at a stalemate before the half.

Finally, on the final play of the second quarter, the Griffins’ Carter Hanberry picked off a pass and returned it 45 yards for a score to give Dutchtown a 7-0 halftime lead.

That proved to be the biggest play of the game. It gave the Griffins a huge momentum boost heading into the break.

In the second half, it was all Dutchtown.

The Griffins got the ball to begin the third quarter and proceeded to go on their best drive of the game. They finished things off with a 38-yard touchdown run by Sampson.

Covington then took the ball for the first time in the second half, but the drive quickly stalled. The Griffins blocked the ensuing Lion punt, and they recovered it deep in Covington territory.

Special teams were big throughout the game for Dutchtown. Alvin Lewis added two blocked field goals.

Following the blocked punt, Dutchtown quarterback Pierson Parent connected with Sampson for a 23-yard score.

But the onslaught continued for the Griffins.

The defense forced another punt, and on the Dutchtown’s next offensive drive, Sampson broke free on a 33-yard run to give the Griffins a commanding 27-0 advantage.

Covington didn’t end up scoring until the fourth quarter. By then, it was far too late to mount any kind of comeback.

The only player that proved to be effective against the Griffin defense was Justin Chapman. Chapman finished with 118 yards rushing with one score.

Meanwhile, the Dutchtown rushing attack was absolutely lethal. The Griffins piled up 371 yards on the ground.

Sampson carried much of the load. He had 186 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. Sampson added two catches for 29 yards and an additional score.

This was the fourth straight season in which Dutchtown defeated Covington.

The victory also improved the Griffins’ record to 2-0 overall.

Dutchtown was scheduled to face Sci Academy at home on Friday night. The Griffins are currently trying to find an opponent to replace Sci Academy, as the school is still feeling the aftereffects of Hurricane Ida.

This will be the Griffins’ final non-district contest before they open league play on the road against Woodlawn on Oct. 8.