Parish volleyball teams off to good starts in 2021

The high-school volleyball season is now under way, and Ascension Parish teams have been performing well at the start of the year.

Ascension Catholic recently pulled off a sweep of Morgan City.

In the win, Ava Landry led the Lady Bulldogs in kills with nine, with Allie Griffin right behind with eight. Karlie Chaney led the team in assists with 23, and Madisyn Cassard had four aces.

Following that win, Ascension Catholic stepped up in classification to face Lutcher. The Lady Bulldogs fell victim to a sweep. However, they bounced back on Wednesday evening, as they pulled off the sweep over Brusly.

That win improved Ascension Catholic’s record to 4-4.

Ascension Christian opened its season with a four-set victory over McKinley. And on Wednesday night, the Lady Lions improved to 2-0 with a sweep of Tara.

Dutchtown has the best record in the parish so far this season.

The Lady Griffins have played a very tough schedule in 2021. They picked up a huge five-set victory over Metairie Park Country Day, but they had no time to relish in the win. They were soon back at it against defending Division-I champion Dominican.

Dutchtown took the first set by a score of 25-21, but the Lady Griffins lost the next three by scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-13.

In defeat, Alexis Logarbo had 10 assists and seven kills, while Taylor Heeb had 10 assists, nine digs and five kills.

Also for Dutchtown, Kendall Davis had five kills, and Braelee Tennimon had seven digs.

Dominican’s Kate Baker had an exceptional performance. She piled up 49 assists, 23 digs and eight kills.

The loss dropped the Lady Griffins’ overall record to 5-2.

Last season was a disastrous one for East Ascension, as the Lady Spartans were only able to win one match. But things have already gone much better for the team so far in 2021.

East Ascension has already won four matches early into the year.

The Lady Spartans picked up a win over parish foe Ascension Catholic, and they also took down Zachary in a thrilling five-set affair.

Unfortunately for East Ascension, it has lost back-to-back matches against Assumption and Lutcher. That has dropped the Lady Spartans’ overall record to 4-4.

St. Amant has a new head coach this season in Chandra Ewen.

In Ewen’s first match with the Lady Gators, they were swept by last year’s Division-I runner-up St. Joseph’s Academy.

Then, St. Amant lost to Northshore at the Dutchtown tournament. But thankfully for the Lady Gators, they bounced back by winning their next three matches against Springfield, St. Scholastica and Pearl River.