Calahan to become basketball instructor at D1

After traveling the United States Nike Summer Camp Circuit as a camp director, O'Brian Calahan has partnered with D1 of Ascension to bring the basic fundamentals of the game of basketball back to his home state.

D1 Training Ascension is a sports training facility for all athletes of all ages located at W. Outfitters Drive in Gonzales.

O’Brian Calahan is the founder and the head coach of Only Basketball Elite (OBE). This top-tier sports program teaches aspiring and motivated basketball athletes the foundational skills to excel on any level.

Coach Calahan’s game plan for young athletes includes providing them with the fundamentals for the sport and building them up to have exceptional character traits that they will need beyond sports.

Nike has provided him the opportunity to share his experiences across the United States by allowing him to be a camp director.

Coach Calahan was introduced to basketball at an early age. He attended Jonesboro-Hodge High School and played varsity all four years for the Tiger basketball team.

After his high school graduation, Coach Calahan played basketball at Spoon River Community College (Ill.). While there, he earned two Associate Degrees.

Following Spoon River, Coach Calahan played at Alcorn State University (Miss.), but his career was cut short following a hamstring injury.

After a successful recovery, Coach Calahan’s athletic career was revived, and he earned a basketball scholarship at Lee College (Tenn.), and finally at Tennessee Temple (Tenn.). At Tennesee Temple, Coach Calahan received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management.

Coach Calahan is the proud husband of Brittany, and they have two adorable, energetic children. The Calahan family resides in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Coach Calahan will provide group as well as individual basketball sessions at the D1 training facility.

On Tuesday and Thursday, beginner sessions will be from 5-6 p.m. Intermediate sessions will be from 6-7, and advanced classes will be with 7-8.

On Saturday, beginner sessions will be from 9-10 a.m. Intermediate sessions will be from 10-11, and advanced classes will be from 11 to noon.

For more information or to schedule sessions with Coach Calahan, you can call 225-415-5227, or send an email to D1Ascension@d1training.com.