ACHS’s Tapp commits to out-of-state school

Earlier this summer, Ascension Parish heralded recruit Dylan Sampson officially made his verbal commitment to Tennessee.

Now, another parish standout is seeing orange when looking ahead at his football future. But his college days won’t be spent in Knoxville.

On Monday, highly-recruited Ascension Catholic defensive lineman J’Mond Tapp announced on Twittter that he has verbally committed to the University of Texas

Tapp has been ranked as a four-star prospect by most recruiting services, and he is considered one of the top 2022 recruits in not just the state of Louisiana, but throughout the entire country.

The scholarship offers began to pour in last season for Tapp. He has picked up 21 in all. Besides Texas, some of the other elite programs that offered Tapp were LSU, Alabama, Florida, Oregon, Penn State and USC.

Tapp was predicted by most recruiting websites to have his final decision come down to LSU and Alabama, with LSU getting the ultimate nod.

But Tapp threw them all a curve ball last week.

He made his official visit to Austin back in June. After that visit, he called Texas his “dream school.” Just two months later, Tapp has committed to Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian comes from Alabama, where he was recently the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide. Prior to Tuscaloosa, Sarkisian served as the head coach at Washington and USC. He was also briefly the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

Sarkisian and Texas will be getting a gifted defensive lineman in Tapp.

He has been a starter for Ascension Catholic since his freshman season. Tapp had a huge junior campaign in 2020.

In just six games, he piled up 64 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Thirteen of his tackles resulted in losses. These numbers were good enough to make him both the District 7-1A Defensive Player of the Year and the Ascension Parish Defensive Player of the Year.

Tapp was also an honorable-mention All-State selection. He has helped the Bulldogs win district titles for the past two seasons.

At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Tapp is ranked the ninth-best edge rusher in the country by 247Sports Composite. They also rank him as the 134th-best prospect in the country.

Rivals ranks Tapp the 10th-best 2022 prospect in Louisiana and the fifth-best edge rusher in the country. He’s ranked 112th overall.

ESPN.com ranks Tapp as the 170th-best 2022 recruit in the country.

Tapp’s versatility and athleticism make him an attractive prospect for many coaches. He’s been a three-sport star at Ascension Catholic.

Besides football, he’s been an all-district player for the Bulldog basketball team. He also won the Class 1A state title in the shot put this past spring.

Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman said this of Tapp: “He’s versatile enough to stand up or put his hand in the dirt. Tapp is explosive off the line with a downhill mentality and excellent closing speed. He’s menacing as he patrols the flats and can shut down the run and get after the quarterback.”

This season, Tapp will be groomed by new Ascension Catholic defensive line coach Delmond Landry, a former All-State star for the Bulldogs.