Lions squeeze by Warriors for jamboree win

After losing its last six games of 2020, Ascension Christian entered its jamboree looking for some positives to build on for the 2021 season.

The Lions found those positives on Friday night as they hosted the Ross Downing Jamboree. Ascension Christian took an early lead, then held off Houma Christian to earn a 12-6 victory.

Lion head coach Josh Puryear said that he was happy to be able to get out and play with the uncertainty surrounding the weekend due to Hurricane Ida.

Ascension Christian got off to a hot start. The Lions received the opening kickoff and scored on their second offensive play.

Second-year starting quarterback Ethan Cormier kept on an option and exploded down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown run to give the Lions a 6-0 lead.

The Lions have changed up their offense in 2021. They have gone from a hurry-up, spread attack to a ball-control, option scheme.

Ascension Christian had a chance to expand its lead later in the first half after the defense turned Houma Christian over on downs at its own 33-yard line.

But the Lions fumbled the ball away on their first play of the series.

At the end of the half, Ascension Christian clung to its 6-0 lead.

Houma Christian took the ball first to begin the second half, and they drove 54 yards in seven plays.

The Lions held them to a third and six, but the Warriors came up with a 44-yard completion that gave them a first and goal.

Ascension Christian held firm again and forced a fourth-and-goal at the Lion 3-yard line.

On the fourth-down play, Cormier tipped the ball, but a Warrior player still came up with the catch in the end zone to tie the game.

The Lions had a quick response. They drove 61 yards in just five plays to regain the lead.

Braden Tregre had a 31-yard run on the drive, and Adin Carter added a run of 24 yards.

Cormier then finished off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run to give Ascension Christian a 12-6 advantage.

Houma Christian had one final chance to tie the game or possibly take the lead, but the Lion defense turned them over on downs.

Coach Puryear said that he was very happy with how the Lion rushing attack performed.

Ascension Christian finished the game with 150 total yards. All of those yards came on the ground.

Cormier led the way with 46 yards, while Tregre added 39 yards and Carter chipped in with 36.

The Lion defense was dominant at times. They held Houma Christian to just 55 total yards. The most impressive feat was that Ascension Christian held the Warriors to negative-13 yards rushing.

Still, Coach Puryear saw some mistakes that need correcting.

He said that his team needs to clean up some penalties, and the defense needs to fix the coverage busts in the secondary.

Ascension Christian is scheduled to begin its season on the road against Fisher.

The Lions will meet Houma Christian again on Sept. 17. This time, they’ll face the Warriors on the road.