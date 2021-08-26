Changes made to parish football jamborees

The fall scrimmages were last week. Now, it’s time for football teams throughout the state to get their first real taste of live-game action.

High-school football is one step closer to beginning the regular season. Teams will play their jamboree games this week, as a dress rehearsal for week one.

However, multiple Ascension Parish jamborees originally scheduled for this week have been altered.

East Ascension and Dutchtown were supposed to play at Dutchtown on Thursday night. It was going to be the first parish game to be played on the new artificial field turf this season.

Unfortunately, due to the record-breaking rainfall Louisiana has seen this summer, the installation of new artificial field turf has been delayed throughout the parish.

Only the field at Dutchtown is ready this week. The fields at East Ascension and St. Amant aren’t expected to be ready until late September, and Floyd Boutte Stadium in Donaldsonville isn’t expected to be ready until early October.

But the game at Dutchtown has been cancelled due to sanctions levied upon East Ascension by the LHSAA.

Last week, at the conclusion of the Spartans' fall scrimmage against Central, there was a heated altercation when the teams shook hands.

Both teams compiled reports on the incident and sent them to the LHSAA. After reviewing these reports, the LHSAA ruled that East Ascension would not be allowed to participate in its jamboree.

Dutchtown tried to schedule another opponent, but on such short notice, they were unsuccessful. Now, the Griffins will settle for an intrasquad scrimmage instead.

This is the second straight game between Dutchtown and East Ascension to be cancelled. Their 2020 regular-season matchup had to be cancelled due to positive COVID tests at Dutchtown.

Donaldsonville's jamboree also had to be scrapped.

The Tigers were supposed to visit West St. John on Thursday night, but the game had to be cancelled due to multiple Ram players testing positive for the virus.

But not all parish teams were dealt such bad luck. The three other area teams will be in action.

St. Amant will visit Hammond for its jamboree on Friday night. Hammond went just 2-5 last season.

The Gators are coming off of a 4-2 campaign that saw them make a return to the playoffs.

Ascension Christian will be at home for its jamboree on Friday night. It was the lone high school in the parish that did not have tuft installed at its field.

The Lions will host the Ross Downing Jamboree. Hamilton Christian and Slaughter Charter will meet for the first game.

In game two, Ascension Christian will face Houma Christian. The two teams met in last year’s regular-season opener. It was the only game the Lions won. They came away with a 35-18 victory.

Houma Christian went winless in 2020.

The two teams will meet again during the regular season. The Lions will play at Houma Christian on Sept. 17.

Ascension Catholic will make the trip to Episcopal to play the Knights on Thursday night.

It will be a great test for the Bulldogs. Episcopal is coming off of a tremendous season that saw them go a perfect 8-0 and head into the Division-III playoffs as the No. 4 seed. They ended up reaching the state quarterfinals.

Ascension Catholic had a similar 2020. The Bulldogs went a perfect 7-0 during the regular season and entered the Division-IV playoffs as the No. 4 seed. But they were upset in the opening round.

The two teams have regularly met for jamboree games.