Dorsey set to be inducted into Louisiana Sports HOF

Gonzales native and LSU great Glenn Dorsey is set to be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches this weekend.

Dorsey is an East Ascension alum. He quickly made a name for himself nationally as a defensive lineman for the Spartans.

As a senior, Dorsey had 100 tackles and 12 sacks. Rivals ranked him as a five-star prospect and the fifth-best defensive tackle in the country.

Dorsey received numerous scholarship offers, but he decided to stay close to home and sign with LSU. By the time he graduated, he was the most decorated defensive player in Tiger football history.

Dorsey began to make a splash during his junior year at LSU. He piled up 64 tackles, 8.5 for loss and three sacks. In doing so, he was named an All-American.

The Tigers went on to finish 11-2 and added a Sugar Bowl title.

Dorsey surprised many throughout the country when he decided to come back for his senior season. The decision certainly paid off.

Despite getting constantly double and triple-teamed and despite being hampered by an ankle injury midway through the year, Dorsey still finished with 69 tackles, 12.5 for loss and seven sacks.

Those numbers were good enough to earn him the Lombardi, Outland, Nagurski and Lott Trophies. Prior to Joe Burrow in 2019, Dorsey was the only LSU player to ever win four major national awards in one season.

In addition, he was also named first-team All-American for a second straight year.

Dorsey even finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting.

But most importantly, he helped lead the Tigers to a national championship. The Tigers were crowned after rolling past Ohio State, 38-24, in the Sugar Bowl.

In his four years at LSU, the Tigers went 3-1 in bowl games and finished with an overall record of 44-9.

Statistically, Dorsey finished his career with 179 tackles and 13 sacks.

He went on to be selected fifth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2008 NFL Draft. He’s still the highest-drafted player in Ascension Parish history.

Dorsey played nine seasons in the NFL, before retiring in 2016 as a San Francisco 49er.

The other inductees that will join Dorsey in the 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame class will be LSU basketball great Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (formally Chris Jackson), Tiger track and field coach Pat Henry, former Saints receiver Marques Colston, former Southern and Major League Baseball standout Rickie Weeks, Nicholls and Southern Miss softball great Courtney Blades-Rogers, Richwood High football coach and Grambling pitcher Mackie Freeze and 1980 Bassmaster Classic champion Villis “Bo” Dowden.

Dorsey and the rest of the class were originally supposed to be inducted on June 26. However, due to the pandemic, the 2020 class’ induction was moved to that time. It was postponed last summer.

The 2021 class will now be inducted two months later than originally scheduled.

But that will not end Dorsey’s Hall of Fame festivities. He will also be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in Las Vegas on Dec. 7.