Mentoring session held for parish youths

Contributed Report

The Forever Young Foundation Inc. and Shooting for the Stars have again partnered to bring the youth of Gonzales and the surrounding areas summer mentoring sessions. The sessions kicked off earlier this month at the Gonzales Police Station.

The program not only plays an active role in growing the youth skills on the basketball court, but it provides information and guidance to grow into amazing adults of character and moral standing.

The topic up for discussion was conflict resolve, and local lawyer Travis Turner gave a presentation. The session also included breakfast and lunch.

Maintaining youth involvement in structured sports and growth during the summer months can be difficult. The Forever Young Foundation Inc. and Shooting for the Stars have decided to take on the challenge of being a part of the solution and not the problem.