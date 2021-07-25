Citizen unveils All-Parish baseball team

It’s that time of year to celebrate all of the accomplishments of the great high-school baseball players here in Ascension Parish. They put forth tremendous efforts in 2021.

Ascension Catholic won the District 7-1A championship and reached the state quarterfinals for a seventh straight postseason. The Bulldogs fell just one win short of the state tournament, getting edged out by eventual Division-IV runner-up Opelousas Catholic.

Dutchtown finished as the District 5-5A Co-runner-up. The Griffins reached the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. The Griffins fell to No. 2 seed and eventual Class 5A state runner-up West Monroe.

East Ascension won 21 games and upset Zachary in the opening round of the playoffs, before being eliminated by fourth-seeded Sam Houston in a second-round, road series.

St. Amant finished with a 26-7 regular-season record and finished as the District 5-5A Co-runner-up. The ninth-seeded Gators hosted a first-round game, but they were upset by Captain Shreve.

Ascension Christian went 19-13 during the regular season and finished as the District 7-1A runner-up, but the Lions fell just short of making the playoffs.

Here is the Weekly Citizen All-Parish baseball team:

First Team

P – Nathan Monceaux (Dutchtown)

P – Tanner Hebert (East Ascension)

C – Lex Melancon (Ascension Catholic)

C – Jacob Falgoust (East Ascension)

IF – Josh Denton (St. Amant)

IF – Payton Cooper (Dutchtown)

IF – Lee Amedee (St. Amant)

IF – Bryce Leonard (Ascension Catholic)

UTL – Jacob Dunn (Ascension Catholic)

UTL – Slade Zeppuhar (St. Amant)

UTL – Aubrey Gathright (Ascension Christian)

UTL – Reggie Hebert (St. Amant)

UTL – Tanner Vadnais (Dutchtown)

OF – Kael Babin (East Ascension)

OF – Ethan Mayeux (Dutchtown)

OF – Dominick Regira (East Ascension)

DH - Brayden Kuriger (St. Amant)

Second Team

P – Baylor Leonard (Ascension Catholic)

P – Beau Cheveallier (Dutchtown)

C – Caleb Ickes (Dutchtown)

C – Blake LeBouef (St. Amant)

IF – Joel Landry (Ascension Catholic)

IF – Braxton Hudnall (Ascension Christian)

IF – Landon Gautreau (East Ascension)

IF – Will Delaune (Dutchtown)

OF – Brooks Leonard (Ascension Catholic)

OF – Braden Tregre (Ascension Christian)

OF – Andrew Landry (Ascension Christian)

UTL – Brock Hebert (East Ascension)

UTL – AK Burrell (Dutchtown)

UTL – Camron Planche (St. Amant)

DH – Jacques Husers (Ascension Catholic)

Honorable Mention

Reuben Williams (Dutchtown)

Will Dotter (Dutchtown)

Nick Gisclair (Dutchtown)

Braden Billingsly (St. Amant)

Cole Poirrier (St. Amant)

Chance Mire (East Ascension)

Demarco Harry (Ascension Catholic)

Brennan Hunt (Ascension Christian)

Pitcher of the Year – Nathan Monceaux (Dutchtown)

MVP – Jacob Dunn (Ascension Catholic)

Coach of the Year – Gee Cassard (Ascension Catholic)