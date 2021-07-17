Moss hired as new Dutchtown girl’s soccer coach

For only the second time since the Dutchtown girl’s soccer program was born, it will have a new coach prowling the sideline.

The Lady Griffins have been led by Anant Vyas for the past 19 years, but that will change in 2021-22.

Dutchtown has hired Jared Moss as its new girl’s soccer head coach.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity, but mostly, I’m humbled and honored to be able to coach at such a great school with a long tradition of success both on and off of the field,” Moss said.

Moss surely won’t have to spend any time rebuilding the program. Dutchtown has been a perennial playoff team over the years.

Vyas was hired by the school as its first-ever girl’s soccer coach, fresh off of leading East Ascension to the state semifinals.

The Lady Griffins made the playoffs every single season under Vyas. They made seven state quarterfinal appearances and two trips to the state semifinals.

The Lady Griffins had back-to-back 20-win seasons in 2017 and 2018, and the program has finished with single-digit losses for the past seven years.

Dutchtown parted ways with Vyas back in May, after coaching at the school for nearly two decades.

Moss will now take over a very young and talented Lady Griffin squad. Dutchtown went 17-4-1, won the district championship and reached the second round of the playoffs last season.

The Lady Griffins will return nine all-district players, including the reigning district Offensive MVP Riley Hicock.

This will be Moss’ first high-school head coaching job, but he has plenty of coaching experience.

Moss has coached for more than 20 years, and he has been coaching here in Ascension Parish for the past decade.

He’s been the president of the Ascension Flight Soccer Club since 2013, and he currently coaches 2009B and 2010B competitive teams at Ascension Flight.

For the past three seasons, Moss has been an assistant coach for the Dutchtown boy’s soccer squad, coaching under head coach Marcus Dyer.

Before his coaching days, Moss was a standout player.

He was a captain on the 1996 Mandeville High state championship team. Moss went on to play at Tulane from 1996-1999. He was a team captain during his junior season.

Moss finished up his college career at LSU, where he was a men’s club soccer coach in his final semester.

Moss’ father was a high-school coach. He said that this has always motivated him to one day follow in his footsteps.

Moss said that he enjoyed his three years coaching the boys, but when he saw there was an opening for a new girl’s coach at Dutchtown, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

He’s now looking forward to leading this talented Dutchtown program in the coming years.

“My coaching philosophy has always been about two words: attitude and effort,” Moss said. “If the players and coaches can bring the proper attitude and effort to each training session, then the game will take care of itself. At the end of the day, it’s about using soccer to teach the players about life and help them be successful on and off of the field.”