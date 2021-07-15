Citizen unveils All-Parish softball team

Kyle Riviere
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. Amant senior shortstop Julia Kramer is the Ascension Parish MVP.
St. Amant sophomore pitcher Addison Jackson is the Ascension Parish Pitcher of the Year.
Ascension Christian’s George Gutierrez is the Ascension Parish Coach of the Year.

It’s that time of year to celebrate all of the accomplishments of the great high-school softball players here in Ascension Parish. They put forth tremendous efforts in 2021.

The Ascension Christian Lady Lions won their first-ever district championship and followed it up with the program’s first-ever playoff victory. The Lady Lions then made their first-ever trip to the state tournament, before being eliminated by defending Division-IV champion Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.

The St. Amant Lady Gators also won their district as they brought home yet another District 5-5A crown.

St. Amant went on to make a run to the state quarterfinals, but their quest to win back-to-back Class 5A state titles was cut short by visiting Pinevile.

Both Ascension Catholic and Dutchtown reached the playoffs this past season.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 9-9 record, but they were eliminated by parish foe Ascension Christian in the opening round of the postseason.

Dutchtown went 14-17 during the regular season and finished as the District 5-5A runner-up. The Lady Griffins were eliminated by Benton in the opening round of the playoffs.

Here is the Weekly Citizen’s All-Parish softball team:

First Team

P – Addison Jackson (St. Amant)

P – Maddie Gautreau (Ascension Christian)

C – Brynne Songy (Dutchtown)

C – Sophie Smith (St. Amant)

IF – Julia Kramer (St. Amant)

IF – Madi Mitchell (Dutchtown)

IF – Alix Franklin (St. Amant)

IF – Kassidy Hood (Dutchtown)

OF – Anna Jones (Dutchtown)

OF – Aralee Beene (St. Amant)

OF – Avery Wheat (East Ascension)

UTL – Carmen Dixon (St. Amant)

UTL – Katelyn Bessonette (Dutchtown)

UTL – Shelby Whittington (St. Amant)

UTL – Layla Thompson (Ascension Christian)

DH – Mary Beth Zeller (St. Amant)

Second Team

P – Sidney Dunham (Dutchtown)

P – Sydney Viallon (Ascension Catholic)

C – Hallie Dupre (Ascension Christian)

C – Aubrey Delatte (Ascension Catholic)

IF – Mackenzie Marroy (Ascension Catholic)

IF – Harper Dupre (Ascension Christian)

IF – Raegan Tripode (Ascension Catholic)

IF – Riley Bennett (Dutchtown)

OF – Noelle Laiche (Ascension Christian)

OF – Lauren Crochet (St. Amant)

OF – Halle Haydel (St. Amant)

UTL - Madison Tripode (Ascension Catholic)

UTL – Michelle Juban (Ascension Christian)

UTL – Maddie West (Dutchtown)

UTL – Skye Fontenot (Ascension Christian)

DH – Samantha Landaiche (St. Amant)

Honorable Mention

Kaylee Parker (St. Amant)

Alexandra Funes (St. Amant)

Alisha Brown (East Ascension)

Mattie Dixon (Ascension Christian)

Emily Swanson (Ascension Christian)

Pitcher of the Year – Addison Jackson (St. Amant)

MVP – Julia Kramer (St. Amant)

Coach of the Year – George Gutierrez (Ascension Christian)