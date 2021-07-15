Citizen unveils All-Parish softball team

It’s that time of year to celebrate all of the accomplishments of the great high-school softball players here in Ascension Parish. They put forth tremendous efforts in 2021.

The Ascension Christian Lady Lions won their first-ever district championship and followed it up with the program’s first-ever playoff victory. The Lady Lions then made their first-ever trip to the state tournament, before being eliminated by defending Division-IV champion Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.

The St. Amant Lady Gators also won their district as they brought home yet another District 5-5A crown.

St. Amant went on to make a run to the state quarterfinals, but their quest to win back-to-back Class 5A state titles was cut short by visiting Pinevile.

Both Ascension Catholic and Dutchtown reached the playoffs this past season.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 9-9 record, but they were eliminated by parish foe Ascension Christian in the opening round of the postseason.

Dutchtown went 14-17 during the regular season and finished as the District 5-5A runner-up. The Lady Griffins were eliminated by Benton in the opening round of the playoffs.

Here is the Weekly Citizen’s All-Parish softball team:

First Team

P – Addison Jackson (St. Amant)

P – Maddie Gautreau (Ascension Christian)

C – Brynne Songy (Dutchtown)

C – Sophie Smith (St. Amant)

IF – Julia Kramer (St. Amant)

IF – Madi Mitchell (Dutchtown)

IF – Alix Franklin (St. Amant)

IF – Kassidy Hood (Dutchtown)

OF – Anna Jones (Dutchtown)

OF – Aralee Beene (St. Amant)

OF – Avery Wheat (East Ascension)

UTL – Carmen Dixon (St. Amant)

UTL – Katelyn Bessonette (Dutchtown)

UTL – Shelby Whittington (St. Amant)

UTL – Layla Thompson (Ascension Christian)

DH – Mary Beth Zeller (St. Amant)

Second Team

P – Sidney Dunham (Dutchtown)

P – Sydney Viallon (Ascension Catholic)

C – Hallie Dupre (Ascension Christian)

C – Aubrey Delatte (Ascension Catholic)

IF – Mackenzie Marroy (Ascension Catholic)

IF – Harper Dupre (Ascension Christian)

IF – Raegan Tripode (Ascension Catholic)

IF – Riley Bennett (Dutchtown)

OF – Noelle Laiche (Ascension Christian)

OF – Lauren Crochet (St. Amant)

OF – Halle Haydel (St. Amant)

UTL - Madison Tripode (Ascension Catholic)

UTL – Michelle Juban (Ascension Christian)

UTL – Maddie West (Dutchtown)

UTL – Skye Fontenot (Ascension Christian)

DH – Samantha Landaiche (St. Amant)

Honorable Mention

Kaylee Parker (St. Amant)

Alexandra Funes (St. Amant)

Alisha Brown (East Ascension)

Mattie Dixon (Ascension Christian)

Emily Swanson (Ascension Christian)

Pitcher of the Year – Addison Jackson (St. Amant)

MVP – Julia Kramer (St. Amant)

Coach of the Year – George Gutierrez (Ascension Christian)