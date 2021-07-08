Parish baseball players make All-Region 8 team

Four Ascension Parish players from Class 1A made the All-Region 9 team, but they weren’t the only players from the area to make such a squad.

Seven parish baseball standouts from Class 5A were recently named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-Region 8 team. This squad represents the best players from the following parishes: West Feliciana, East and West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Ascension and Livingston (5A only).

Of the seven parish players that made the team, four represented St. Amant.

The Gators played very well during the first full season of head coach Brandon Bravata’s tenure. They went 26-7 overall and finished in a two-way tie with parish foe Dutchtown as the runners-up in District 5-5A.

St. Amant earned the No. 9 seed in the Class 5A playoffs and hosted a first-round game, but they were upset in extra innings by Captain Shreve.

The Gators’ All-Region 8 selections included three seniors with infielder Josh Denton, catcher Alex Hebert and utility player Slade Zeppuhar. Zeppuhar was not only one of the Gators’ best hitters, but he was the team’s ace on the mound.

Also making the team for St. Amant was junior third-baseman Lee Amedee.

East Ascension had two players named first-team All-Region 8.

The Spartans had another very productive season under head coach Kade Keowen. They won more than 20 games for the second straight full season, which the program hadn’t done in a decade.

East Ascension also prevented archrival St. Amant from winning the district title, when the Spartans beat the Gators in the league finale.

The Spartans went on to upset No. 13 Zachary on the road in the first round of the playoffs, before losing to fourth-seeded Sam Houston in round two.

Two East Ascension seniors made the All-Region 8 squad. They were catcher Jacob Falgoust and utility player Tanner Hebert. Hebert was the Spartans’ ace on the mound this past season.

One player from Dutchtown was named to the All-Region 8 team.

Under longtime head coach Chris Schexnayder, the Griffins went 23-10 during the regular season and finished as the district co-runners-up. This earned them the No. 10 seeding for the Class 5A playoffs.

They hosted Covington in the opening round and came up with the victory. In round two, Dutchtown went on the road and swept No. 7 Benton to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

There, the Griffins were defeated by second seed and eventual state runner-up West Monroe.

Making the All-Region 8 team was junior pitcher Nathan Monceaux. Monceaux was also named the District 5-5A MVP.

The All-Region 8 Hitter of the Year went to Live Oak’s Blaise Priester. Priester and the Eagles earned the No. 3 seeding in the Class 5A playoffs, but they were upset in the opening round.

The All-Region 8 Pitcher of the Year went to Parkview Baptist’s Hunter Ponson. Ponson helped lead the Eagles to a state runner-up finish in Division II. Parkview Baptist was defeated by St. Louis Catholic in the championship game.