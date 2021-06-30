Four parish softball players make LSWA All-State

More honors rolled in for some of the top softball players in Ascension Parish as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its All-State teams.

Four area players were selected, including three from St. Amant.

The Lady Gators had a terrific year. Due to the 2020 season being cut short due to the pandemic, St. Amant came into 2021 still the reigning Class 5A state champions.

The Lady Gators lived up to that billing for much of the season. They finished the regular season with a 23-2 record and won the District 5-5A title.

St. Amant was actually ranked nationally by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. When the playoffs arrived, the Lady Gators earned the No. 2 seed.

They were dominant in the first two rounds, blowing away both Captain Shreve and Alexandria by a combined score of 27-0 to reach the state quarterfinals.

Unfortunately for St. Amant, its opportunity to defend its state title was taken away by seventh-seeded Pineville. The Lady Gators were upset at home in the quarterfinal round.

From that St. Amant squad, sophomore pitcher Addison Jackson was named first-team All-State by the LSWA as a utility player. Besides being the Lady Gators’ ace, Jackson hit .476 with 15 home runs.

Jackson was also named the District 5-5A Co-MVP, along with teammate Julia Kramer. Kramer, a senior shortstop that has signed with Nicholls, was named honorable-mention All-State by the LSWA.

The Lady Gators’ final selection on the team came from another ultra-talented youngster. Freshman third-baseman Alix Franklin was named to the LSWA squad. Like Kramer, she made honorable mention.

The LSWA Class 5A Outstanding Player was Barbe pitcher Halie Pappion, who went 31-2 from the circle this past season with a 1.49 ERA. At the plate, she hit .406 with nine home runs.

The LSWA 5A Coach of the Year was Barbe’s Jerry Godfrey. Godfrey and Pappion helped lead the Lady Buccaneers to a state title this past season.

One parish player made the LSWA Class 1A All-State team. That distinction went to Ascension Christian senior catcher Hallie Dupre.

Dupre had a huge senior campaign for the Lady Lions as she hit .500 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs.

She helped lead Ascension Christian to its most successful season in program history.

The Lady Lions went 12-8 during the regular season and captured the program’s first-ever district championship.

From there, Ascension Christian hosted a first-round playoff game as the No. 3 seed. In the opening round, the Lady Lions beat parish foe Ascension Catholic. It was the program’s first-ever postseason victory.

After beating Cedar Creek, the Lady Lions reached the state tournament for the first time. But their run ended in the semifinals with a loss to defending Division-IV champion Catholic of Pointe Coupee.

That team produced the LSWA Class 1A Outstanding Player in pitcher Blaire Bizette. The Southeastern signee went 16-4 this season with a 1.29 ERA. She also hit .500 with 38 RBIs.

The LSWA Class 1A Coach of the Year went to Tiffany Wood as she led Calvary Baptist to the Division-IV state championship.