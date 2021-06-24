Local youths attend summer mentoring sessions

Contributed Report

The Forever Young Foundation Inc. and Shooting for the Stars have partnered to bring the youth of Gonzales and the surrounding areas summer mentoring sessions.

The sessions kicked off on Saturday, June 5, at 8 a.m., at the Gonzales Police Station. The program not only plays an active role in growing the youth skills on the basketball court, but it provides information and guidance to grow into amazing adults of character and moral standing.

At the session, the kids heard from Motors Officer Tyson Dennis. Mr. Dennis discussed local police relations and the importance of proper communication on both sides.

The youth thoroughly enjoyed the dialogue, and the icing on the cake came later as the session included both breakfast and lunch for the kids.

Maintaining youth involvement in structured sports and growth during the summer months can be difficult. The Forever Young Foundation Inc. and Shooting for the Stars have decided to take on the challenge of being a part of the solution and not the problem.

If you or someone you know is interested in speaking at the next summer mentoring session, please contact the Forever Young Foundation or Shooting for the Stars via the contact information below. And be on the lookout for the registration date for the next summer mentoring session.

The Forever Young Foundation, Inc. purpose is to assist in developing and educating younger generations to become productive citizens. To inquire about the Forever Young Foundation, you can call (225) 283-6220.

To inquire about Shooting for the Stars, you can call (225) 828-6829.