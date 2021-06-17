Parish players make all-collegiate softball team

Contributed Report

Two Ascension Parish softball players made the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s All-Louisiana Collegiate Softball team.

Former St. Amant product Brooke Romano and Geismar resident Audrey Greely were selected.

Romano, a sophomore at Baton Rouge Community College, finished 2021 with a .435 batting average, five home runs and the school record for most single-season doubles with 13. She also set the career record for doubles with 15, despite playing in two shortened seasons due to COVID-19 and a 2021 cut short by game cancellations.

Romano is a 2018 St. Amant graduate. She played under head coach Amy Pitre and amassed 107 hits in her four years there.

Greely, in her first full season at Southeastern, had a .400 bating average, which was the fourth-highest in the Southland Conference. She ranked in the top 10 in the league in multiple offensive categories.

Greely had a stellar career at Parkview Baptist.