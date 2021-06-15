Parish baseball players make All-District 5-5A

The 2020 baseball season was cancelled midway through due to the pandemic, so teams from across the state came back with a vengeance in 2021.

This certainly included the teams in Ascension Parish. Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant all excelled this past season, making it one of the most competitive District 5-5A years in recent memory.

As a result, a whopping 33 parish players were named to the All-District 5-5A team.

Dutchtown and St. Amant both flirted with winning the league crown.

At one point, it looked like the Griffins were a shoe-in as they built up a two-game lead, but Dutchtown struggled during the home stretch of the season, losing three crucial district games.

The Griffinis finished the regular season tied with St. Amant as the district runners-up.

Still, Dutchtown (26-12) earned the No. 10 seeding for the Class 5A playoffs and hosted a first-round game against Covington. The Griffins squeezed that contest out, 6-5.

In the second round, Dutchtown visited No. 7 Benton and pulled off a sweep with wins of 6-1 and 4-3. This pushed the Griffins through to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

There, Dutchtown lost to second-seeded West Monroe in two games. The Rebels went on to finish as state runners-up.

The Griffins led all parish teams with 13 all-district selections. This included pitcher Nathan Monceaux being named the District 5-5A MVP.

Joining Monceaux on the first team were catcher Caleb Ickes, infielder Payton Cooper, outfielder Ethan Mayeux and utility player Tanner Vadnais.

Making the second team for Dutchtown were pitchers Beau Cheveallier and Nick Gisclair, infielder Will Delaune, outfielder Reuben Williams and utility players Will Dotter and AK Burrell.

The Griffins’ honorable-mention selections were Gabe Villavaso and Austin Brumfield.

St. Amant went 26-7 during Brandon Bravata’s first full season as the Gators’ head coach.

The Gators had a chance to win a share of the district, but in their final district game, they were beaten by archrival East Ascension.

St. Amant earned the No. 9 seed for the Class 5A playoffs and hosted a first-round game. But the Gators were upset by Captain Shreve.

Ten St. Amant players were named to the All-District 5-5A team.

Making the first unit were pitcher Slade Zeppuhar, infielders Lee Amedee and Josh Denton, outfielder Brayden Kuriger and utility player Reggie Hebert.

Second-team selections for the Gators were pitcher Brayden Billingsley, catcher Blake LeBouef, outfielder Cole Poirrier and utility player Camron Planche.

Reed Brignac was named honorable mention.

East Ascension prevented St. Amant from winning a share of the district championship. The Spartans had a very productive season, finishing with more than 20 victories for the second straight full season. It was the first Spartan team to accomplish that feat in a decade.

East Ascension also pulled off a big first-round, road upset over No. 13 Zachary.

That pushed the Spartans through to the second round, where they lost in two games to No. 4 Sam Houston.

Ten East Ascension players made the all-district team, including senior utility player Kael Babin, who was named the District 5-5A Gold Glove winner.

Joining Babin on the first team were pitcher Tanner Hebert, catcher Jacob Falgoust, outfielder Dominick Regira and utility player Brock Hebert.

Second-team selections were infielder Landon Gautreau, outfielder Jordan Goodlow and utility player Chance Mire.

Both Eli Lambert and Jared Cassard were honorable-mention selections.