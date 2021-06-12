Parish softball players make LSCA All-State team

With the high-school softball season wrapped up, All-State teams are being released. One of those squads is the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association All-State team.

Five softball players from Ascension Parish were selected to the LSCA’s All-State squads. Four area athletes made the 5A team, and one made the 1A unit.

St. Amant, by far, had the most selections with three. The Lady Gators had one of the most successful seasons of any parish team.

St. Amant finished the regular season with an impeccable 23-2 record, which included an undefeated mark in District 5-5A, yielding the program yet another league championship.

This allowed the Lady Gators, who were still the defending Class 5A state champions in 2021, to earn the No. 2 seeding in the playoffs.

St. Amant steamrolled through the first two rounds, crushing Captain Shreve and Alexandria by a combined margin of 27-0.

Unfortunately for the Lady Gators, they fell victim to a state quarterfinal upset as seventh-seeded Pineville ousted them just short of the state tournament.

Making the LSCA All-State first team was senior shortstop Julia Kramer, who is a Nicholls signee. Kramer was also one of the Lady Gators named District 5-5A MVP in 2021.

The other was sophomore pitcher Addison Jackson. Jackson made the LSCA All-State first team as a utility player.

But Jackson was not the only St. Amant underclassman to be named first-team All-State. So was third-baseman Alix Franklin. Franklin was just a freshman in 2021.

The only other Ascension softball player that made the LSCA All-State 5A squad was Dutchtown catcher Brynne Songy. The junior was a first-team selection.

Songy and the Lady Griffins went 14-17 in 2021, and finished as the District 5-5A runners-up.

They made the playoffs as the No. 17 seed and had to go on the road to face 16th-seeded Benton in the opening round. Dutchtown’s season ended with a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat.

Barbe’s Candyce Carter was named the Class 5A Coach of the Year. She led the Lady Buccaneers to the state title in 2021.

One parish player made the LSCA All-State 1A team. That was Ascension Christian senior catcher Hallie Dupre.

Dupre helped lead the Lady Lions to their greatest season in program history.

Ascension Christian went 12-8 during the regular season, with all eight losses coming against teams in Class 3A or higher.

The Lady Lions captured the program’s first-ever district championship. They also earned the No. 3 seeding for the Division-IV playoffs, which was the highest playoff seed the program has ever earned.

Ascension Christian then beat both Ascension Catholic and Cedar Creek in the first two rounds, which punched the team’s ticket to the state tournament. It was the program’s first-ever state tournament appearance.

There, the Lady Lions’ journey ended with a loss to defending Division-IV state champion Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.

Calvary Baptist head coach Tiffany Wood was named the LSCA 1A Coach of the Year. Wood led Calvary to the Division-IV state championship with a 1-0 victory over Catholic.