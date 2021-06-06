Parish track standouts make All-Metro teams

The high-school outdoor track season has come to a close, so it’s now time to honor the standout athletes that stood out from all the rest during the spring.

Recently, the Baton Rouge area All-Metro track and field teams were released, and many Ascension Parish stalwarts were selected.

For the girls, Dutchtown’s Ariane Linton made the most impact.

Linton had a sensational season as she won District 5-5A and regional titles in both the 100 and 200. She went on to claim the 100-meter state championship, and she finished as state runner-up in the 200.

Linton’s finishes in the 100 (11.39) and the 200 (24.12) were the fastest times of any female track performer in the Baton Rouge area.

Her teammate, Rachel Fereday was also a first-team All-Metro selection. Fereday’s time of two minutes and 18.91 seconds in the 800 was the fastest of any female performer in the area this season.

Fereday placed third in the 800 at the state meet. She was runner-up in the event at regionals, and she won the 800-meter crown at the district meet.

Fereday and Linton helped lead Duchtown to a seventh-place finish at the state competition.

For the boys, Dutchtown’s Dylan Sampson was a first-team All-Metro selection in both the 100 and the 200.

Sampson had both the fastest 100 (10.48) and 200 (21.16) times of any male performer in the Baton Rouge area.

Another big-time parish performer throughout the season was East Ascension’s Jerrell Boykins, Jr. He made first-team All-Metro.

Boykins’ measurement of 173 feet and one inch was the best in the area for the discus. Also, his measurement of 55 feet and 6.5 inches in the shot put was the second-best of anyone in the area.

Boykins was named one of the All-Metro team’s Outstanding Field Performers, along with Episcopal’s Oliver Jack.

During the year, Boykins won district titles in both events. At regionals, he won the discus and was runner-up in the shot put. Boykins also won the state championship in the discus and was state runner-up in the shot put.

He helped East Ascension place 12th at the state meet.

For St. Amant, three performers made the All-Metro team, and the Gator 4x100 relay team made the All-Metro squad as well. They had the second-best time of any other 4x100 relay team in the area this year with a mark of 42.06 seconds.

W’Juanteraus Rodrique made the All-Metro team for both the long jump and the triple jump.

His triple jump of 47 feet and five inches was the area’s second-best this season, and his long jump of 23 feet and 7.75 inches was the third best.

Rodrique was the state runner-up in the long jump.

Kevin Domino made the All-Metro squad. He had the third-best times in both the 100 (10.62) and the 200 (21.38).

Finally, TreShaun Dunn made the All-Metro team in the high jump. His jump of six feet and six inches was the third-best of anyone in the area in 2021.

The Gators finished in 14th at this year’s state track meet.