Citizen unveils All-Parish girl’s basketball team

It was a bit of a down year for girl’s basketball in Ascension Parish as only two of the six teams in the area made the postseason.

However, the two teams that did make the playoffs put forth tremendous efforts .

The most successful team in the parish was the Donaldsonville Lady Tigers. Donaldsonville went 12-8 during the regular season and won its second straight District 9-3A championship.

The Lady Tigers then won playoff games against Booker T. Washington and Kaplan to punch their ticket to the state quarterfinals. There, they lost a tight 54-52 contest to fourth-seeded Brusly.

St. Amant went 20-9 during the regular season and captured its first District 5-5A championship since 2013.

The Lady Gators then went to the postseason, where they won their first playoff game since 2012, by defeating West Jefferson. They were eventually eliminated by third-seeded Walker in the second round.

Unfortunately, all other parish teams finished with losing records and missed out on the postseason.

Dutchtown finished with a 6-18 record. East Ascension went just 3-7. And in Class 1A, Ascension Catholic finished 3-12, while district rival Ascension Christian went 4-10.

Still, 18 parish players were named to the All-Parish team. St. Amant led the way with six selections, while Donaldsonville added five. Dutchtown and Ascension Catholic both had three players make the team, and one Ascension Christian player made it.

Here is the Weekly Citizen’s All-Parish girl’s basketball team:

First Team

Deniya Thornton (St. Amant)

Tia Richard (Donaldsonville)

Amani Gray (St. Amant)

Tia Joseph (Donaldsonville)

Amiyah Barrow (St. Amant)

Kaitlyn Brooks (Ascension Catholic)

Second Team

Saylor Donaldson (Dutchtown)

Caterina Byars (St. Amant)

Shauncey Joseph (Donaldsonville)

Janae Southall (Donaldsonville)

Jordyn Lemon (Dutchtown)

Kendall Davis (Dutchtown)

Honorable Mention

Mackenzie Marroy (Ascension Catholic)

Lakia Bell (Donaldsonville)

Grace Lewis (Ascension Christian)

Halle Haydel (St. Amant)

Lainie Comeaux (Ascension Catholic)

Bret Mayers (St. Amant)

MVP – Deniya Thornton (St. Amant)

Coach of the Year – Shawancy Joseph (Donaldsonville)