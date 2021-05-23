Parish wrestlers make the All-Metro team

It was a great finish to the wrestling season in Ascension Parish as three area schools finished in the top 15 at the state meet.

As a result, a slew of parish wrestlers were recently named to the Baton Rouge area All-Metro team.

Headlining the field was East Ascension senior Brad Mahoney. Mahoney’s performance this season was one of the best the program has ever seen.

He went a perfect 52-0 in his matches this season and won the 170-pound title in the Louisiana Classic tournament. Mahoney then went on to pin Baton Rouge's Kade Moran in one minute and 43 seconds to claim the state championship.

On the strength of these accomplishments, Mahoney not only made the All-Metro first team, but he was named the Most Valuable Wrestler.

Mahoney finished his career at East Ascension with a superb record of 213-55.

His father, Patrick Mahoney was named the All-Metro team’s Coach of the Year.

Coach Mahoney led East Ascension to a third-place finish at the state meet. This was the school's best finish since 2005, when it also finished third, but in Division II.

It was a historic performance by the Spartans. Their third-place finish was the highest by a public school in Division I since 1999. Also, their 217.5 points were the most ever by a public school at the Division-I state meet.

Two of Coach Mahoney’s wrestlers joined his son on the All-Metro first team. They were Jamarius Koshko and Gavin Soniat.

Koshko placed third in the 138-pound division at the state meet. He finished the season with an overall record of 47-5.

Soniat went 23-2 and took home the 285-pound state championship. He pinned Jesuit's Spencer Lanosga in one minute and 19 seconds in the title match.

Three more East Ascension wrestlers made the All-Metro second team. These wrestlers were Davis Bourgeois, Josiah Wakefield and Santos Ramos.

Bourgeois went 29-8 at 106 pounds this season. Wakefield went 39-7 and finished fourth in the 152-pound division at the state meet. Finally, Ramos went 33-6 and placed third at 160.

St. Amant placed two wrestlers on the All-Metro team. The Gators put forth a strong effort at the state meet. They finished in 14th.

Making the first team for St. Amant was Jace Chenevert. Chenevert went 27-13 during the year and placed fourth in the 132-pound division at the state meet.

Making the second team for the Gators was Jaden Snyder. Snyder went 18-12 during the season and finished fifth in the 145-pound division at the state meet.

Dutchtown had one performer make the All-Metro team. The Griffins earned a ninth-place finish at the state tournament.

Leading the charge for them was Cole Mire. Mire was a first-team All-Metro selection after going 21-7 and finishing fourth in the 113-pound division at the state meet.