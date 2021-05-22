Parish players make All-District 5-5A first team

District 5-5A is one of the most competitive basketball districts in the area, and Ascension Parish held its own in the league this past season.

As a result, six parish standouts were named to the All-District 5-5A first team.

East Ascension earned the highest playoff seeding for the Ascension 5A teams. The Spartans finished just 10-11 during the regular season, but their impressive strength of schedule awarded them the No. 13 seed for the postseason.

In the opening round, they hosted district rival Woodlawn (No. 20).

East Ascension rolled to an impressive 58-44 victory. It was the fifth season in a row in which the Spartans have won at least one playoff game.

In the second round, East Ascension had to go on the road to face fourth-seeded Hahnville. The Spartans were seeking their first state quarterfinal appearance since 2016. That was the year East Ascension reached the state tournament.

However, the Spartans were dealt a lopsided defeat. Hahnville blew them away by a final score of 82-53.

Two Spartans made the All-District 5-5A first team. They were guards Keith Thomas and Treyon Delmore.

St. Amant had a tremendous 2021 season, despite losing four starters from the prior season. St. Amant finished the regular season with a 20-5 record and hosted a first-round playoff game as the No. 16 seed.

It was the first time the Gators played a playoff game in the Gold Dome since 2009. St. Amant rolled past No. 17 Southside, 68-52. It was the program's first postseason victory in three years.

The win pushed the Gators through to the second round, where they had to go on the road to face top-seeded Natchitoches Central.

St. Amant hung tight with the Chiefs, but in the end, they fell by a score of 69-59. Still, with the loss, the Gators finished the season with one of the highest winning percentages in school history at 77.7 percent.

Natchitoches Central went on to finish as the Class 5A state runner-up.

Making the all-district first team for the Gators were guard Letavian Crockett and senior forward Jacoke Singleton.

Dutchtown had a tumultuous 2020-21 season. The Griffins just had a tough time getting onto the court due to COVID-19. They had 11 of their games cancelled throughout the year.

In the 21 games they were able to get played, Dutchtown went 10-11. The Griffins missed out on the playoffs.

However, two of Dutchtown’s starters made the All-District 5-5A first team. Making the team were guards Robert Youngblood and Stephen Augillard.