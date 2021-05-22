Donaldsonville wraps up a successful spring

In 2020, Donaldsonville had one of its best seasons under head coach Brian Richardson as the Tigers hosted and won a first-round playoff game, despite facing the many challenges that came along with the pandemic.

Richardson wants his Donaldsonville squad to continue the momentum they built in 2020. The Tigers just finished wrapping up spring practice, and Coach Richardson said that he was pleased with what he saw.

Donaldsonville was excited to get back to spring ball, after their 2020 spring session was cancelled due to the Coronavirus.

“It was really great to get back to it. Spring football was sorely missed,” Richardson said. “We really needed to get the work in and have our guys adjust to the football schedule so they can be ready for the fall. It’s good to get back to that routine. It’ll all help us prepare for the upcoming season.”

The Tigers had nearly two whole weeks of spring practice. It all culminated in a scrimmage against Livonia.

“Everything went well,” Richardson said. “We have a great group of seniors. This is the biggest group of seniors that we’ve had since I’ve been the head coach. They really stepped up this spring and took big leadership roles for our team.”

Last year, Donaldsonville was forced to cancel its final two regular-season games due to COVID-19, but they ended up finishing 4-2 and earning the No. 8 seed in the Class 3A playoffs. That regular-season win total included a blowout victory over defending Class 3A champion St. James.

The Tigers hosted and won a first-round playoff game against Bogalusa, their first postseason victory in three years.

In the second round, Donaldsonville led Madison Prep late in the third quarter, before the Chargers surged late for a victory. Madison Prep went on to emphatically win the Class 3A title.

From that team, Donaldsonville has lost four all-district players in offensive lineman Christian Howard, linebacker Wardell Forcell, defensive back Josh Collier and 1,000-yard running back Rae’land Johnson. All four players signed with colleges last February.

Johnson rushed for an amazing 333 yards in Donaldsonville’s blowout victory over Patterson.

But Coach Richardson said he’s excited about the players the Tigers return in 2021. Many of them caught his eye during the spring.

“Diamar Robinson really stepped up as a leader during the spring, and he had a big spring game,” Richardson said. “Our quarterback, Treveyon Brown made some strides. His accuracy has really improved. Randell Oatis is making the transition this year from defensive end to running back, and he’s looked good.”

Richardson also said that junior Robert Kent had a big spring. Kent does a little bit of everything for Donaldsonville. He’s a running back, a linebacker and one of the most dangerous return men in the parish.

It’s explosive weapons like Kent that has Richardson optimistic about the Tigers’ potential this upcoming season.

“Our biggest strength this season will be our skill-position guys,” Richardson said. “We have a really strong group of receivers. Jamarcus Miller made some big catches for us in the spring game. He’s really improved in his route running. We have a young offensive line this year, but most of our best skill-position guys are seniors, so we’re really relying on them to take us wherever we’re going.”