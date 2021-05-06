St. Amant to induct two Hall of Fame classes this fall

This week, St. Amant announced the Hall of Fame class of 2021. The new class will be inducted and honored in September, along with the 2020 Hall of Fame class.

The 2020 class was selected last year, but due to the heavy restrictions brought about by the pandemic, St. Amant was not able to hold an induction ceremony.

Therefore, that class will be inducted along with the 2021 class on Sept. 23. The group will also be recognized before the Gators’ home football game on Sept. 24, against Opelousas.

The members of the 2020 St. Amant Hall of Fame class are: Reid Brignac, Melissa Garey Harrington, Kellie Eubanks, Greg Perkins, Andy Sheets, Adarrial Smylie and Paul “Iggy” Alexander.

Alexander made the class as a “legacy honoree.” Legacy honorees represent the St. Amant Wildcats.

Brignac was a star player on St. Amant’s baseball team. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays when he graduated in 2004.

Brignac went on to make his Major League debut in 2008. In his nine-year professional career, Brignac played for eight Major League ball clubs.

He retired from professional baseball in 2018.

Melissa Garey Harrington was a star soccer player for St. Amant. She went on to be a starter for Texas A&M, helping lead the Aggies to multiple Big 12 championships.

Kellie Eubanks was an All-American softball player for the Lady Gators. Eubanks went on to be a starter at Alabama.

Greg Perkins was one of the best basketball players St. Amant has ever had. Perkins went on to play for LSU.

Another great hoops star for the Gators was Smylie. Smylie signed with Southern and became the SWAC Player of the Year twice.

Finally, Sheets was a standout baseball player at St. Amant. He played at LSU, before moving on to Major League Baseball.

Sheets had a seven-year professional career and played for five different teams, which included the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.

The members of the 2021 St. Amant Hall of Fame class are: Alana Addison, Joseph Lewis, Bob Lemons, Clark Lambert and legacy honoree Glenn Bourgeois.

Addison was an All-State softball player for St. Amant and went on to be an All-American at UL-Lafayette. By the time she graduated, she held the Ragin’ Cajun career records for home runs, RBIs, walks and total bases.

Lewis was a standout Gator baseball player that went on to sign with LSU. He was drafted by the San Diego Padres and played 11 years in the minor leagues.

Lemons was the most successful baseball coach St. Amant has ever had. He led the program to five state championships (1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2004)

Lambert has been an avid supporter of Gator athletics for more than 40 years. He worked as a custodian at the school for 36 years.

St. Amant inducted its inaugural athletic Hall of Fame class in 2019.

“Our vision is that St. Amant High School’s Hall of Fame will inspire the next generations of athletes, coaches and volunteers to continue the tradition of excellence that has become synonymous with St. Amant athletic programs,” St. Amant Athletic Director David Oliver said.