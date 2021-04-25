Four parish baseball teams make playoff field

The high-school baseball season came to a close over the weekend, and now the LHSAA has released its playoffs brackets.

Four Ascension Parish teams made the postseason field.

In Division IV, Ascension Catholic earned the No. 2 seed. That seeding proved to be the highest of any parish baseball team.

The Bulldogs had a terrific season under first-year head coach Gee Cassard. Ascension Catholic went 21-7 overall. This included an undefeated run to the District 7-1A championship.

Six of the Bulldogs’ seven losses came to upper-classification schools. In fact, Ascension Catholic beat 12 teams this season that were in Class 3A or above. One of those victories came against parish foe Dutchtown, a Class 5A playoff squad.

In the opening round, Ascension Catholic will host No. 15 St. Martin’s Episcopal in a best-of-three series. St. Martin’s went 10-17 this season.

If the Bulldogs win, they’ll play the winner of Opelousas Catholic and Metairie Park Country Day.

Ascension Catholic is seeking a fourth straight trip to the state tournament in Sulphur.

In Class 5A, St. Amant earned the highest seeding in Ascension. The Gators captured the No. 9 seed.

It was head coach Brandon Bravata’s first full season with St. Amant. The Gators had a terrific year, going 26-7 and finishing as runner-up in District 5-5A.

In the opening round, St. Amant will host No. 24 Captain Shreve. Captain Shreve went 16-14 during the regular season.

If the Gators win, they’ll play either Haughton or Lafayette in a best-of-three series.

St. Amant will be attempting to win a first-round playoff game for the fifth straight postseason.

Dutchtown will also be hosting a first-round playoff game. The Griffins earned the No. 10 seed in Class 5A.

Dutchtown finished the regular season with a 23-10 record. The Griffins finished the year tied with St. Amant for second place in District 5-5A.

Dutchtown had a two-game lead at the top of the district during the home stretch, but the Griffins dropped three of their final five league contests.

In the opening round of the playoffs, the Griffins will be facing No. 23 Covington at home.

This is a rematch from earlier in the season. Back on Feb. 6, the two teams met. Covington came away with a 5-4 victory.

Covington went 19-11 during the regular season.

If Dutchtown wins, they’ll play either Benton or Chalmette in the second-round series.

The East Ascension Spartans also made the postseason field. The Spartans earned the No. 20 seed.

East Ascension went 20-13 in 2021. It was its second straight full season that ended with 20 wins. It’s been a decade since the Spartans accomplished that feat.

In the opening round, the Spartans will be on the road to face No. 13 Zachary. The Broncos went 17-15 this season.

If the Spartans pull off the upset, they’ll play either Sam Houston or Northshore.