Parish soccer players make All-State team

The soccer season ended back in February, but players from Ascension are still being honored. Just recently, many area athletes were selected for another All-State team.

These new All-State squads were put together by the Louisiana Soccer Coaches Association. Overall, eight Ascension soccer players made the teams.

For the boys, both St. Amant and Dutchtown had two selections on the LSCA’s Division-I All-State team.

The St. Amant Gators had the best regular season in the parish. The Gators finished with a 13-4-2 record, and they captured the district championship.

St. Amant went on to make the postseason as the No. 7 seed in Division I. In the opening round, the Gators squeaked by Slidell in extra time, 3-1.

In the second round, St. Amant faced 10th-seeded Brother Martin and came away with a hard-fought 3-2 victory to punch its ticket to the state quarterfinals.

It was there that the Gators were defeated by second-seeded Jesuit.

Making the LSCA All-State first team were both senior Tyler Bridgewater and senior Ulrich Gaffney.

Both players have been widely decorated throughout their high-school careers.

Just this past season, Bridgewater was named the District 5 Overall MVP, as well as the Ascension Parish MVP.

Gaffney was named the 2021 District 5 Offensive MVP. He was also first-team All-Parish.

Dutchtown went 12-2-3 during the regular season and finished as the district runner-up. This earned the Griffins the No. 9 seeding in the playoffs.

In the opening round, Dutchtown hosted a game against No. 24 Archbishop Rummel. The Griffins cruised to an 8-1 victory.

This pushed them through to the second round, where they went on the road and earned a huge victory over No. 8 Sulfur.

This punched the Griffins' ticket to the state quarterfinals for the third straight season.

There, Dutchtown fell just short, losing at home to top seed and eventual state champion Catholic, 2-1.

Making the LSCA’s All-State first team was senior David Hopkins, who was also a first-team all-district and All-Parish selection.

Making the second team for the Griffins was junior Jaxson Stovall.

Finally, in Division IV, Ascension Christian junior Guillermo Ortega Laura was a first-team selection.

Three parish girl’s players made All-State, including two from Dutchtown.

The Lady Griffins went 16-4-1 during the regular season. This included an undefeated run in district competition, netting them an outright district championship.

Dutchtown earned the No. 8 seeding in the Division-I playoffs and hosted a first-round game against No. 25 West Jefferson. The Lady Griffins dominated, taking the game, 8-0.

They advanced to the next round, where they again hosted a game--this time against No. 9 St. Scholastica. Unfortunately for the Lady Griffins, this is where their season ended. They were defeated, 2-1.

Making the first team was freshman Riley Hicock. Hicock was also named the District 4 Offensive MVP.

Teammate Tristen Gulczynski, a sophomore, was selected to the second team.

St. Amant had another impressive season. The Lady Gators finished the regular season with a 13-5-1 record. This included a runner-up finish in the district.

The Lady Gators entered the playoffs as the No. 10 seed. They hosted Barbe in the first round and cruised to a 5-0 victory.

St. Amant then advanced to the second round, where it traveled to play seventh-seeded Northshore. The Lady Gators' season ended there with a 2-1 defeat.

St. Amant’s lone selection on the LSCA All-State team was senior Rachel Cretini, who made the first team.

Cretini was also named the District 4 Overall MVP and the Ascension Parish MVP.