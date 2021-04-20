Parish football players make LFCA All-State

The high-school football season may be long gone, but the accolades for the 2020 season are not.

Just recently, the Louisiana Football Coaches Association released its 2020 All-State football teams. In all, 11 players from Ascension Parish were selected.

The two teams in the area that had the most LFCA All-State selections were East Ascension and Ascension Catholic. Both squads had three players honored.

The East Ascension Spartans went 4-3 during the regular season and hosted a first-round playoff game. There, they beat Captain Shreve. It was the fifth year in a row that the Spartans won at least one postseason game.

The Spartans were eliminated by top seed and eventual state champion Acadiana in the second round.

Making the LFCA Class 5A All-State first team was senior defensive lineman Jerrell Boykins, Jr.

He finished with 35 tackles and five sacks this past season. Boykins signed with Louisiana Tech back in February.

The Spartans had two players make the LFCA All-State second team.

Senior offensive lineman Gavin Soniat made the squad. He signed with Louisiana Tech as a preferred walk on.

Spartan linebacker Rionte Jones made the LFCA All-State second team. The junior linebacker had 63 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions in 2020.

For Ascension Catholic, junior defensive lineman J’Mond Tapp made the Class 1A first team.

Tapp only played in six games this season, but he was still able to pile up 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. As a result, he was named the District 7-1A Defensive MVP and the Ascension Parish Defensive MVP.

Recently, Tapp has been flooded with scholarship offers from big-time SEC programs that include LSU, Alabama and Florida. He is ranked by Rivals as the sixth-best prospect in the state for 2022.

Tapp and the Bulldogs finished with an undefeated regular season in 2020, and they won their second straight district championship.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they were upset by Cedar Creek in the opening round of the postseason.

Making the second team was running back Khai Prean, who was 2020’s Co-Offensive MVP of District 7-1A. Prean just recently received a scholarship offer from Mississippi State.

Also making the second team was senior kicker Jacob Dunn.

Dutchtown had two players make the LFCA All-State team.

The Griffins went 5-1 during the regular season. They hosted and won a first-round playoff game against Terrebonne. It was the program's first postseason victory in three years.

They eventually fell in the second round to a highly-seeded Destrehan squad.

Junior running back Dylan Sampson was a first-team selection. Even in a season that was reduced to just eight games, Sampson still managed to rush for 1,357 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He was also the District 5-5A Offensive MVP and the Ascension Parish Offensive MVP.

Sampson has also received a plethora of scholarship offers from schools that include South Carolina, Tennessee, Purdue and Colorado

Paving the way all season for Sampson was offensive lineman Reed Davis. Davis was named to the second team of the All-State squad.

Making honorable mention on the Class 5A LFCA All-State team was St. Amant defensive back Evan Bourgeois.

Bourgeois and the Gators went 4-2 in 2020 and reached the playoffs.

Donaldsonville had two players make the Class 3A LFCA All-State second team.

The Tigers went on to host and win a first-round playoff game. It was the program's first postseason victory in three years.

In their second-round game, the Tigers lost to Madison Prep, who went on to steamroll to a Class 3A state championship.

Senior offensive lineman Christian Howard made the second team. Howard is a Southern University in Shreveport signee.

Josh Collier also made the All-State second team. The senior defensive back is a Louisiana College signee.