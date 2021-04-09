Citizen releases All-Parish boy's soccer team

It was a tremendous year for parish soccer as two area teams reached the state quarterfinals.

That kind of success is nothing new for Ascension boy's soccer. Every year, it seems like at least one team from the area is in the championship mix.

The St. Amant Gators had the best regular season. The Gators finished with a 13-4-2 record, and they captured the district championship.

St. Amant went on to make the postseason as the No. 7 seed in Division I. In the opening round, the Gators squeaked by Slidell in extra time, 3-1.

In the second round, St. Amant faced 10th-seeded Brother Martin and came away with a hard-fought 3-2 victory to punch its ticket to the state quarterfinals.

It was there that the Gators were defeated by second-seeded Jesuit.

Dutchtown went 12-2-3 during the regular season and finished as the district runner-up. This earned the Griffins the No. 9 seeding in the playoffs.

In the opening round, Dutchtown hosted a game against No. 24 Archbishop Rummel. The Griffins cruised to an 8-1 victory.

This pushed them through to the second round, where they went on the road and earned a huge victory over No. 8 Sulfur.

This punched the Griffins' ticket to the state quarterfinals for the third straight season. There, Dutchtown fell just short, losing at home to top seed and eventual state champion Catholic, 2-1.

East Ascension went 6-7-3 during the regular season and entered the postseason as the No. 25 seed.

The Spartans went on the road and faced Sulphur in the opening round. East Ascension led for much of the game, but in the end, the Spartans fell in extra time, 3-2.

Ascension Christian went 6-8-4 and missed out on the playoffs.

The Weekly Citizen is now unveiling the boy's soccer All-Parish team for 2020-21. Of the 22 players that made the squad, St. Amant led the way with eight selections.

Dutchtown was next in line with seven, East Ascension had four and Ascension Christian had three on the team.

Here is the Weekly Citizen's All-Parish boy's soccer team:

First Team

Tyler Bridgewater (St. Amant)

Ulrich Gaffney (St. Amant)

Noah Teaford (Dutchtown)

Ayden Rawashdeh (Dutchtown)

Brandon Hogan (East Ascension)

Josh Barbera (St. Amant)

David Hopkins (Dutchtown)

Aleks Mondragon (East Ascension)

Guerillmo Ortega Laura (Ascension Christian)

Holden David (St. Amant)

Andrew Landry (Ascension Christian)

Second Team

Aiden Remont (Dutchtown)

Micah Cretini (St. Amant)

Jaxson Stovall (Dutchtown)

Dillon Staal (St. Amant)

Stephen Kline (East Ascension)

Ethan Shanahan (Dutchtown)

Colby Forsyth (St. Amant)

Diego Ontiveros (East Ascension)

Aaron Millet (St. Amant)

Brock Shadle-Colon (Dutchtown)

Joshua Springman (Ascension Christian)

MVP - Tyler Bridgewater (St. Amant)

Coach of the Year - Marcus Dyer (Dutchtown)