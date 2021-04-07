Huge third inning lifts Griffins past EA

For two and a half innings, Dutchtown and East Ascension were locked together in a competitive parish clash that looked like it could go either way.

Then in the bottom of the third, the Griffins blew the game wide open.

The Dutchtown bats became white-hot and produced eight hits, which resulted in 10 runs. This outburst turned a 2-1 deficit into a dominant 11-2 lead.

From there, the Griffins cruised to a 13-2 victory in five innings.

“We got some timely hits tonight,” Dutchtown head coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “We had been struggling offensively to find a way to get some runs in, but I told our guys that at some point, it was going to be contagious and snowball for us. And tonight, fortunately for us, it happened. Things just started clicking, and our guys kept feeding on it and getting some momentum.”

But it was East Ascension that ran out to an early lead.

In the top of the first, leadoff hitter Kael Babin was hit by a pitch, and he eventually scored on a double by Dominick Regira. Regira later scored on a sac fly by Jacob Falgoust, giving the Spartans a 2-0 advantage.

At the bottom of the frame, Dutchtown cut the deficit in half. Leadoff batter Ethan Mayeux reached base following an East Ascension throwing error, and he eventually scored on a Payton Cooper single.

East Ascension had a chance to extend its lead in the second. Kullen Wheat led off with a double, but he was later gunned out at home by centerfielder Reuben Williams, following a fly out by Dax Powell

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third, the Griffin bats caught fire.

Just a week earlier, East Ascension pitcher Tanner Hebert gave up just two hits in a win over Catholic. Dutchtown produced seven hits off of him just in the third inning.

At one point, five straight Griffins hit the ball. Three of those hits drove in runs.

Nathan Monceaux and Hayden Kibbe both came up with RBI singles, Cooper had an RBI double and Tanner Vadnais drove in three runs with a double of his own.

“EA has been playing us really well the last couple of years,” Schexnaydre said. “Coach (Kade) Keowen has done a great job. He has his guys ready to play every day, so when they got on us early, part of my stomach was twisting and turning. But it was huge the way we were able to bounce back, have some good at-bats early on and scratch some runs to tie the game.”

Up 11-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Caleb Ickes led off with a single, and a sac fly by Kibbe scored a run. The Griffins’ final run scored on a passed ball to make it 13-2.

Monceaux led Dutchtown from the mound as he threw five complete, surrendering just three hits and two runs. He struck out four.

Monceaux also went 2-3 with an RBI from the plate.

Vadnais was 2-2 with a walk and three RBIs, while Cooper was 3-3 and drove in two runs. Ickes was 2-3 with an RBI, and Williams was 2-4.

The win improved Dutchtown to 18-7 overall and 3-0 in district play.

“You have to play well late in the season. Hopefully, tonight was the start of us coming together,” Schexnaydre said. “We shook things up a little bit with guys in the lineup. We moved some guys around, and some of those guys produced. When you get guys to do that, guys start feeling good about themselves. Confidence goes a long way.”